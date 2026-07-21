July 21, 2026

Rotary Leadership: Shahzad Sabir Attends Joint Installation Ceremony of Karachi Clubs

Web Desk July 21, 2026

District Governor of Rotary International District 3271 celebrates new leadership and encourages clubs to continue community service initiatives.

Rotary District 3271 Governor Shahzad Sabir with members at the Joint Installation Ceremony of Karachi Rotary clubs.

District Governor Shahzad Sabir attends Rotary clubs’ joint installation ceremony in Karachi.

Rotary Leadership was highlighted as District Governor Rtn. Shahzad Sabir attended the Joint Installation Ceremony of the Rotary Club of Karachi Sunrise and Rotary Club of Karachi Safe City.

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The ceremony took place at Karachi Gymkhana on July 18, 2026, marking the start of a new Rotary year. Rotarians, distinguished guests, and community leaders gathered to celebrate service, fellowship, and leadership.

New Presidents Receive Support

District Governor Shahzad Sabir congratulated the newly installed presidents and their leadership teams.

He encouraged them to lead with vision, integrity, and commitment. He also urged both clubs to strengthen their community services and continue delivering meaningful projects.

The event reflected Rotary’s values of teamwork, collaboration, and humanitarian service.

Commitment to Community Service

Shahzad Sabir said Rotary International District 3271 remains focused on creating lasting impact through dedicated service initiatives.

He expressed his commitment to working closely with both clubs during the new Rotary year. He said their efforts would help improve communities through effective leadership and social welfare projects.

The ceremony reinforced Rotary’s global message of “Service Above Self” and highlighted the organisation’s continued role in community development.

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