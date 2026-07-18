Bhittai Colony Cemetery: AD Chandio Praises MPA Muhammad Farooq Awan for Securing Land

Vice President of Korangi Crossing Creek Bhittai Colony Cantonment Board says the long-awaited cemetery project will provide a vital public facility for thousands of residents.

Bhittai Colony Cemetery project has moved a step closer to implementation after land was secured for the long-awaited public facility, according to Korangi Crossing Creek Bhittai Colony Cantonment Board Vice President AD Chandio.

In a statement issued in Karachi, Chandio praised Sindh Assembly Member Muhammad Farooq Awan (PS-95) for his efforts in securing the cemetery land, saying the lawmaker had fulfilled a long-standing public commitment after nearly two years of continuous work.

Chandio said residents of Bhittai Colony had demanded a dedicated cemetery for many years, and the project would now provide an essential facility for thousands of families in the area.

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He added that the people of Bhittai Colony appreciated Farooq Awan’s contribution and regarded the project as an important public service.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Farooq Awan said the project would move forward after receiving approval from the Sindh Cabinet. He added that the provincial government plans to inaugurate the cemetery project through Chief Minister Sindh once the required approvals are completed.

Chandio also criticised attempts by some individuals to claim credit for the initiative. He maintained that Farooq Awan’s efforts had made the project possible and said local residents were fully aware of the role the MPA played in securing the land.

He said Farooq Awan has consistently worked to address public issues, improve civic facilities and support development projects in the constituency.

Chandio expressed hope that the MPA would continue working for the welfare of Bhittai Colony by improving basic infrastructure and delivering additional development projects.

He concluded by thanking Muhammad Farooq Awan on behalf of the residents, describing the provision of cemetery land as the resolution of one of the area’s longest-standing public needs.

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