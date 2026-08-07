The Awaam Pakistan secretary general highlighted economic challenges, responsible journalism and the importance of transparency during a meeting with senior media representatives.

KARACHI: Miftah Ismail, former federal finance minister and Secretary General of Awaam Pakistan Party, met senior media representatives in Karachi to discuss Pakistan’s economic challenges, national affairs and the media’s role in strengthening democratic institutions.

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Miftah Ismail

The meeting, held at his office in Karachi, was attended by media representatives Mudasir Alam, Syed Turab Shah and Javed Qureshi. During the discussion, participants exchanged views on the country’s current political and economic landscape, as well as the importance of constructive public dialogue in addressing national issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Miftah Ismail stressed that responsible journalism plays a vital role in promoting informed public discourse and helping policymakers address Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges. He said an independent and professional media contributes significantly to strengthening democratic values and ensuring greater public awareness.

The former finance minister reaffirmed that the Awaam Pakistan Party remains committed to transparency, accountability and people-focused policymaking. He said the party aims to advance policies that respond to the needs of citizens while encouraging open dialogue on issues affecting the country’s future.

Ismail also acknowledged the media’s contribution in highlighting public concerns and encouraging meaningful debate on key national matters. He noted that greater cooperation between political leadership and journalists can help improve communication with the public and support democratic governance.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of ideas on enhancing engagement between political leaders and the media in the broader public interest, with participants underscoring the importance of continued dialogue on Pakistan’s economic and governance challenges.

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