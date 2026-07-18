Jordan Attack Two US Service Members Killed as Iranian Missiles Strike

US and Jordanian forces remain on alert following Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Jordan Attack claimed the lives of two US service members after Iranian missile and drone strikes targeted locations in Jordan, the US military said on Saturday.

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American and partner forces defended against the attacks when the incident occurred.

Two service members died during the operation, while another remains missing.

Four additional US troops suffered injuries. Medical teams treated them at hospitals in Jordan before discharging them. They have now returned to duty.

CENTCOM withheld the identities of the casualties until authorities notify their families.

Jordan’s military said its air defence systems intercepted 10 Iranian missiles that entered the country’s airspace overnight.

Officials did not report any damage. They also did not disclose the exact location of the attack.

The latest deaths raise the US military death toll in the conflict to 16. Earlier this month, authorities declared a missing US Navy pilot dead.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth paid tribute to the fallen troops on X. He wrote, “Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it destroyed two US fighter aircraft at Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

Iranian state media carried the claim. CENTCOM declined to comment further, and independent sources have not verified the report.

The US Department of State issued a security advisory for Americans in the region. It urged travellers to monitor developments and remain vigilant because of rising tensions.

Washington and Tehran reached a preliminary agreement in June. However, the deal collapsed within weeks, leading to renewed military action.

Iranian state media, citing the health ministry, said US strikes killed at least 50 people and injured more than 500 during the past three weeks. Independent organisations have not verified those figures.

Friday marked the seventh consecutive night of US strikes on Iran.

During the past week, Washington reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Tehran responded by targeting US allies in the Gulf, including Jordan, and announcing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two sides have also traded accusations of attacking civilian infrastructure.

The United States denied Iranian claims that it struck bridges, a railway station and an airport. Washington insisted it targeted only military sites. However, BBC Verify confirmed damage to a bridge in Hormozgan Province.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) accused Iran of targeting civilian infrastructure after Kuwait reported strikes on a power plant and a water desalination facility.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi described the attacks as “war crimes.”

International humanitarian law prohibits deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. However, military use can remove legal protection from civilian facilities.

Late on Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei accused the United States of repeatedly violating previous agreements. He said Washington’s actions had undermined confidence in future negotiations.

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