July 18, 2026

Ali Asghar Valika Snooker Championship: Mubashir Raza Defeats Muhammad Asif to Reach Quarterfinals

Web Desk July 18, 2026

Punjab’s cueist outplays former world champion Muhammad Asif 4-1 in the pre-quarterfinals at Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.

Punjab's Mubashir Raza competes against former world champion Muhammad Asif during the Ali Asghar Valika Snooker Championship at Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.

Mubashir Raza plays a shot against Muhammad Asif during the Ali Asghar Valika Snooker Championship in Karachi.

Ali Asghar Valika Snooker Championship witnessed a major upset as Punjab’s Mubashir Raza defeated former world champion Muhammad Asif 4-1 in the pre-quarterfinals at Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.

Mubashir produced a confident performance throughout the match, controlling the table with consistent potting and tactical play to secure a convincing victory over the experienced cueist.

The win earned Mubashir a place in the quarterfinals of the prestigious national snooker tournament, while Asif exited the competition earlier than expected.

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The championship has attracted some of Pakistan’s leading snooker players, with competitors battling for top honours in one of the country’s premier cue sports events.

Mubashir’s victory over the former world champion stands out as one of the tournament’s biggest results and highlights the emergence of new talent in Pakistan’s snooker circuit.

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