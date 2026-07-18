PSO: Joint Operation Foils Major Oil Theft on Sihala–ARL Pipeline

Law enforcement officials recover stolen diesel during a joint operation on the Sihala–ARL pipeline.

Pakistan State Oil and law enforcement agencies seize stolen diesel, vehicles and equipment after intercepting an organised fuel theft network near Islamabad.

PSO and law enforcement agencies have foiled a major organised oil theft operation on the Sihala–ARL pipeline, arresting suspects and recovering stolen fuel during a late-night joint operation near Islamabad.

According to Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the operation took place on the night of July 15–16, 2026, after its monitoring system detected a sudden pressure drop in the pipeline at 11:45pm. Based on prior intelligence and continuous surveillance of a suspected site on Kahuta Road, PSO immediately alerted law enforcement agencies.

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Security teams launched a coordinated operation and, at around 2:15am, caught the suspects while they were allegedly extracting petroleum products illegally from the pipeline.

During the operation, authorities seized two vehicles, including Shahzore and Hyundai trucks, that investigators believe the suspects used in the theft.

Officials also recovered approximately 800 litres of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) loaded in the vehicles, around 1,000 litres of HSD stored in tanks, and another 200 litres of diesel kept in drums and 20- and 50-litre containers.

The teams also confiscated equipment allegedly used to tap the pipeline illegally.

PSO said authorities handed the suspects, seized vehicles, recovered fuel and confiscated equipment over to Sihala Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The company said the successful operation reflected its zero-tolerance policy against fuel theft and highlighted the importance of real-time monitoring, actionable intelligence and close coordination with law enforcement agencies.

PSO reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Pakistan’s energy infrastructure and said it would continue working with security agencies to dismantle criminal networks targeting the country’s fuel supply chain.

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