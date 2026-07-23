Balochistan Security: Field Marshal Asim Munir Vows Operations Against Militants Will Continue

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir addresses participants of the 20th National Workshop Balochistan at GHQ.

Army chief tells National Workshop Balochistan participants that security forces will continue operations until terrorism and its support networks are eliminated.

Balochistan security remains a national priority, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said on Thursday, reaffirming that military operations against militant groups would continue until terrorism and its support networks are completely dismantled.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of Army Staff addressed participants of the 20th National Workshop Balochistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

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Operations to Continue

Field Marshal Asim Munir said security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue operations against militant groups until terrorism was eliminated.

He added that Pakistan remained committed to dismantling any terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to the country’s security.

Support of the Public Essential

The army chief said the combined efforts of security forces and law enforcement agencies, backed by the unwavering support of the public, would help ensure lasting peace in Balochistan.

He added that national unity remained essential for defeating terrorism and maintaining stability across the province.

Warning Over External Support

Field Marshal Asim Munir said externally backed proxy elements were attempting to create instability and undermine peace in Balochistan.

He stated that the armed forces, with the support of the people, would continue to counter such threats and prevent efforts aimed at destabilising Pakistan.

Balochistan’s Development Highlighted

The army chief described Balochistan as a source of pride for Pakistan, citing its natural resources and resilient, patriotic people as the province’s greatest strengths.

He said the federal and provincial governments were implementing inclusive development projects designed to improve social and economic conditions across the province.

Call for National Unity

Field Marshal Asim Munir praised the contributions of civil society, universities, the media and young people in promoting national cohesion.

He said unity, resilience and collective efforts were essential to overcoming national challenges and building a peaceful and prosperous future.

According to the ISPR, the event concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan’s stability, development, peace and sovereignty.

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