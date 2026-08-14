Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah urges young Pakistanis to protect their identity and lead the country towards economic progress.

KARACHI, August 14, 2026: The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrated the country’s 79th Independence Day with a grand festival featuring live music, qawwali, flag-hoisting and fireworks.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the Independence Festival as chief guest. Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Secretary Ejaz Farooqui, members of the Governing Body, council members and their families also joined the celebrations.

The event at the Jaun Elia Lawn brought together music, culture and national pride. A flag-hoisting ceremony and cake cutting were followed by a fireworks display.

Music and qawwali headline celebrations

The festival featured performances by singers including Imran Javed, Kamran Saggu, Mustafa Baloch, Shahzeb Ali, Shahrukh Abbas, Aroosa Ali, Farhan Ali, Naila Saleem, Ejaz Ali, Newton Lucky, Kamran Jaffri and Bahadur Ali Abro.

Renowned qawwals Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawwal also performed during the evening.

Sindh Chief Scout vows to build Pakistan envisioned by its founders

Their energetic performance received a warm response from the audience, with attendees applauding throughout the qawwali session.

Mohammad Ahmed Shah welcomed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to the event. The chief minister and Arts Council leadership later jointly cut the Independence Day cake.

Murad urges youth to remember their roots

Addressing the gathering, Murad Ali Shah said Pakistan’s future depended on its younger generation.

He urged young people to remain connected to their identity, homeland and history.

The chief minister highlighted Sindh’s role in the Pakistan Movement. He noted that the Sindh Muslim League had supported the idea of Pakistan even before the Pakistan Resolution was passed in Lahore.

He said Sindh had played an important role in the struggle that eventually led to the creation of Pakistan.

Murad also referred to Sindh’s separation from the Bombay Presidency in 1935. He said the development was an important part of the province’s political history.

The chief minister said Sindh’s history stretched across centuries of civilisation, culture and intellectual thought.

He recalled the message of love, humanity and unity associated with Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and urged young Pakistanis to carry those values forward.

Unity described as Pakistan’s strength

Murad said national unity was Pakistan’s greatest strength.

He recalled the unity displayed by the armed forces, political leadership, media and young people during a recent conflict.

He particularly praised young Pakistanis for using social media to present Pakistan’s position to audiences around the world.

The chief minister said the younger generation must now help drive economic development and strengthen Pakistan’s position globally.

He thanked the Arts Council for inviting him and praised its continued cultural and literary activities.

Arts Council highlights Sindh’s historic role

Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah said Independence Day demonstrated the unity of Pakistanis despite their differences.

He said Pakistan was created after immense sacrifices and a long political struggle.

Addressing Generation Z, Shah compared national identity to the roots of a tree.

He said Pakistanis living anywhere in the world would continue to be identified by their connection to their homeland.

Shah also highlighted Sindh’s pioneering role in the Pakistan Movement.

He noted that the Sindh Assembly passed the Pakistan Resolution on March 3, 1943, making it the first provincial assembly to formally endorse the demand.

He also pointed to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s connection with Sindh as another reason for the province’s historic pride.

Culture seen as a force for national identity

Shah said society must address its shortcomings while giving young people opportunities to contribute to positive change.

He praised students of the Arts Council’s academies for achieving recognition internationally and bringing pride to Pakistan.

He also appreciated the Sindh government and Murad Ali Shah for their support for the Arts Council.

The evening ended with a spectacular fireworks display over Karachi, bringing the Independence Festival to a celebratory close.

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