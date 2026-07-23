AI Trust: UAE Puts Trust at the Centre of Its AI-Driven Digital Future

The UAE is strengthening trust and cybersecurity as it expands artificial intelligence across key sectors.

As the UAE accelerates artificial intelligence adoption, experts say trust, cybersecurity, sovereignty and resilience will determine the success of the country’s digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of AI trust is becoming a cornerstone of the United Arab Emirates’ digital transformation strategy, with experts arguing that confidence in artificial intelligence will be as important as the technology itself.

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As the UAE expands the use of AI across government, industry and public services, cybersecurity specialists say trust must be embedded into every layer of the country’s digital infrastructure to support innovation and long-term economic growth.

AI Becomes a National Priority

Artificial intelligence is reshaping economies around the world, and the UAE has positioned AI as a core capability for national development.

Experts say this shift requires governments, businesses and citizens to have confidence that AI systems are secure, transparent and reliable. They argue that trust has become a strategic asset rather than simply a technology issue.

Cyber Threats Grow Alongside Innovation

While AI is driving innovation, it is also increasing cybersecurity risks.

According to the latest State of the Market Report, AI-powered cyberattacks can escalate from initial access to major business disruption in less than 40 hours. The report also found that the average cost of a data breach in the Middle East now exceeds US$7 million.

Security experts say organisations must build trust into digital systems from the design stage instead of treating cybersecurity as an afterthought.

Autonomous AI Requires Strong Governance

The next phase of AI development will involve autonomous systems capable of making decisions and carrying out tasks with minimal human intervention.

Experts warn that every AI agent represents a new digital identity and introduces new governance challenges.

They say organisations should clearly define what AI systems can access, what actions they can perform and where human oversight remains essential. Strong governance, they add, will enable organisations to adopt AI responsibly.

Digital Sovereignty Gains Importance

Experts believe digital sovereignty now extends beyond data storage and residency.

They argue that governments and organisations must maintain control over critical infrastructure, AI models, digital platforms and cybersecurity operations.

For the UAE, stronger digital sovereignty is expected to support faster innovation while ensuring that essential national services remain secure and aligned with national priorities.

Preparing for the Quantum Era

Cybersecurity specialists also warn that advances in quantum computing could eventually compromise current encryption standards.

They say governments and businesses should begin adopting quantum-safe security measures now to protect sensitive data, financial systems and critical infrastructure from future threats.

Preparing early, they argue, will help preserve trust in digital services as quantum technology continues to evolve.

Resilience Drives Sustainable Innovation

Experts say resilience has become a strategic capability rather than simply a cybersecurity objective.

Modern organisations must be able to maintain critical services, recover quickly from disruptions and adapt to changing technologies while protecting public confidence.

They argue that resilient digital infrastructure will enable governments and businesses to scale AI safely and support long-term economic growth.

Trust Will Define the AI Era

The UAE has already emerged as a global leader in digital transformation through major investments in artificial intelligence, smart government and advanced technologies.

Experts believe the country’s next challenge is to build a trusted AI ecosystem where innovation, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty and resilience advance together.

They conclude that while artificial intelligence will shape the future, trust will ultimately determine how successfully nations, businesses and societies embrace the AI era.

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