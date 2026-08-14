Officials and employees attend the 79th Independence Day ceremony at the Board of Secondary Education Karachi.

Officials at the 79th Independence Day ceremony urge citizens to protect Pakistan’s dignity, strengthen the country and support a greener environment.

KARACHI, August 14, 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) marked Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony at its premises, bringing together education officials and employees to celebrate the national occasion.

BSEK Chairman Professor Musharraf Ali Rajput hoisted the national flag at the board’s green lawn and later cut the Independence Day cake.

The national anthem was also played during the ceremony. Secretary BSEK Dr Naveed Ahmed, officers and a large number of board employees attended the event.

Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Faqir Muhammad Lakho also participated as a special guest.

Independence Day message

Addressing the ceremony, Professor Musharraf Ali Rajput said August 14 brings a message of light and hope every year.

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He described the day as a symbol of Pakistan’s national identity. He said every Pakistani has a responsibility to contribute to the country’s stability and progress.

Rajput urged citizens to avoid actions that could harm Pakistan’s dignity, sovereignty, integrity or national honour.

He also called for greater environmental responsibility.

The BSEK chairman encouraged people to launch and support tree plantation campaigns as part of their contribution to a healthier Pakistan.

Pakistan’s flag symbolises unity

Faqir Muhammad Lakho said Independence Day is a blessing from Allah and that Pakistanis should value this blessing.

He described the national flag as a symbol of unity.

Lakho urged citizens to play their part in strengthening Pakistan and promoting its development and prosperity.

He said progress requires collective efforts from people across the country.

The ceremony also featured national songs and speeches, adding to the patriotic atmosphere.

Officials reaffirm commitment to Pakistan

Professor Musharraf Ali Rajput thanked Faqir Muhammad Lakho for attending the ceremony and presented him with an honorary shield.

Members of APCA also participated in the event.

The programme concluded with special prayers for Pakistan’s security, stability, development and prosperity.

The ceremony reflected the education boards’ call for national unity, responsible citizenship and continued efforts to build a stronger and greener Pakistan.

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