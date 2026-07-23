Healthcare Expo: Sindh Governor Calls Healthcare a Mission of Public Service at Karachi Conference

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi inaugurates the 3rd Healthcare Expo and Conference in Karachi.

Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi urges stronger collaboration, affordable healthcare and greater investment in medical innovation while inaugurating the 3rd Healthcare Expo and Conference.

Healthcare Expo took center stage in Karachi as Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi inaugurated the third edition of the three-day Healthcare Expo and Conference, calling healthcare a mission of serving humanity rather than a commercial enterprise.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, the governor said the healthcare system should prioritize public welfare instead of profit. He added that stronger coordination among government institutions, healthcare providers and the private sector is essential to improve medical services.

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The event was attended by consuls general, senior healthcare professionals, doctors, medical experts and delegates from various organizations.

Healthcare Should Focus on Public Welfare

Governor Hashmi said the medical profession carries a responsibility to protect human life and serve society.

He stressed that every citizen deserves accessible, affordable and quality healthcare. He added that governments must continue investing in healthcare systems that meet the needs of the public.

Prevention Is Better Than Cure

Quoting the principle that “cleanliness is half of faith,” the governor said maintaining hygiene can prevent many diseases before treatment becomes necessary.

He urged hospitals and healthcare institutions to follow strict hygiene standards during medical procedures, surgeries and patient care to improve health outcomes.

Health Facilitation Programme Highlighted

Governor Hashmi said the restoration of the Health Facilitation Programme reflects the people-focused vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He noted that the Health Card initiative was originally introduced by a Pakistan Muslim League (N) government and has now been revived to improve public access to quality healthcare services.

Graduates Urged to Serve the Nation

The governor said the state spends significant resources on educating doctors, engineers and other professionals.

He urged graduates to serve Pakistan with dedication and sincerity. He also encouraged medical professionals to view their careers as a humanitarian mission focused on saving lives.

Expansion of Daanish Schools

Governor Hashmi said Pakistan offers comparatively affordable higher education compared with many countries.

He announced that the federal government is expanding the network of Daanish Schools nationwide and confirmed that a new Daanish School will soon be established in Karachi.

Medical Innovation on Display

After the inauguration, the governor toured the Healthcare Expo and visited exhibition stalls showcasing advanced medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technologies and innovative medical products.

He praised participating organizations for promoting research, innovation and technological advancement in Pakistan’s healthcare sector. He said such exhibitions play an important role in strengthening modern medical sciences and improving healthcare services.

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