Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi plants a tree during the Chief Scout Sindh oath-taking ceremony in Karachi.

Governor Nihal Hashmi takes oath as Chief Scout Sindh and urges young Pakistanis to embrace scouting, civic responsibility and national development.

KARACHI, August 14, 2026: Sindh Governor and Chief Scout Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi has called on Pakistanis to renew their commitment to building the country envisioned by its founders through honesty, responsibility and dedicated service.

Hashmi made the remarks while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Scout Sindh at the Gulistan Scouts Training Centre in Karachi.

Provincial Scout Commissioner Justice (retd) Hassan Feroz administered the oath to Hashmi as Chief Scout Sindh.

The ceremony was attended by former Sindh chief secretary and Sindh Boy Scouts Association Chief Patron Muhammad Siddiq Memon, Justice (retd) Hassan Feroz, Community Policing Chief Patron Murad Sohni, Governor’s Principal Secretary Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, Provincial Secretary Syed Akhtar Mir, Provincial Treasurer Muhammad Hussain Mirza, scout leaders and representatives from different fields.

A call to serve Pakistan

Hashmi said Pakistan was achieved after immense sacrifices, a long struggle and extraordinary determination by its founders.

He said the country’s development, prosperity and stability are now a shared responsibility.

Karachi Education Board Marks Independence Day With Call for National Unity and Tree Plantation

The governor urged every citizen to perform their duties with honesty, responsibility and commitment.

He said Pakistan’s younger generation must understand the sacrifices made by previous generations and play an active role in the country’s development.

Hashmi also called for scouting to be introduced in schools and encouraged parents and institutions to teach children the values associated with the movement.

He said scouting could help young people become responsible and constructive citizens.

Gulistan Scouts Centre expands training role

Justice (retd) Hassan Feroz spoke about the history of the Gulistan Scouts Training Centre.

He said the site was acquired in 1968 through the efforts of Justice Zahoor-ul-Haq and subsequently became a centre for scouting training and activities.

Development work was later undertaken with the support of Sindh Boy Scouts Association Chief Patron Muhammad Siddiq Memon.

The improvements have helped provide better training facilities for scouts and scout leaders, Feroz said.

One million trees planned for Karachi

Community Policing Chief Patron Murad Sohni said the organisation had set a goal of making Karachi a greener city.

He said the tree plantation campaign began at the Gulistan Scouts Training Centre, where around 1,000 plants are being planted.

Sohni said the broader target is to plant one million trees across Karachi.

The environmental campaign was also reflected during the ceremony.

Governor Nihal Hashmi and 79 other scouts planted trees at the training centre.

Scouts recall their historic role

Provincial Scouts Secretary Syed Akhtar Mir highlighted the historic role of Pakistani scouts.

He said it was an honour for Pakistani scouts that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah recognised them in 1947 as Pakistan’s first ambassadors.

The ceremony also featured a guard of honour by Ismaili scouts when the governor arrived.

National songs were performed by the scouts’ band, while scouts from District Central and Sepahi School presented tableaus.

The event combined the oath-taking ceremony with messages on patriotism, youth development and environmental responsibility.

The planting of 79 trees also added a symbolic Independence Day element to the gathering, linking national service with the need to create a greener future for Karachi.

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