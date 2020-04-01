FWCCI tarted distribution of ration among the needy families

FAISALABAD- Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) has started distribution of ration among the needy families in the wake of current lockdown, said FWCCI President Qurratul Ain.

She was addressing the executive members through video link on the current situation. She told that the FWCCI has always helped the poor segments generously and in current situation serious efforts would also be made to mitigate sufferings of the poor families.

She also underlined the need to identify the needy families and said that in this connection they should focus on city slums instead of distributing ration among the residents of posh localities.

The meeting was also addressed by Robina Amjad former President FWCCI and Shama Ahmad Vice President who assured to donate for this campaign and told that they have already started distribution of ration among the needy families in contact with them.

They also appreciated the services rendered by Secretary FWCCI MD Tahir in this connection.

Like this: Like Loading...