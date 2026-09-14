Awaam Pakistan Balochistan President Syed Aman Shah calls for relief from rising petroleum costs and inflation.

Syed Aman Shah says higher fuel levies are increasing the cost of living and calls for direct relief for low-income households and transport users.

QUETTA, September 14, 2026: Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan Provincial President Syed Aman Shah has criticised the continued increase in the petroleum levy and questioned the government’s recently announced relief measures for motorcycle and auto-rickshaw users.

Shah said the government should reduce fuel-related taxes and provide direct relief to people facing inflation and rising household expenses.

Fuel Levy Adds to Public Burden

According to Shah, higher petroleum prices affect far more than vehicle owners.

He said fuel price increases can raise the cost of food, transportation, medicines, electricity, construction materials and other essential goods.

The party leader argued that the petroleum levy has become an additional financial burden for households. He urged the government to consider people’s incomes, purchasing power and current inflation before imposing further charges.

Motorcycle and Rickshaw Users Face Higher Costs

Shah said millions of Pakistanis depend on motorcycles and auto-rickshaws for daily travel and their livelihoods.

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Daily-wage workers, students, shopkeepers, small business owners and drivers can face significant pressure even after a small increase in fuel prices, he said.

He questioned whether the government’s announcement for motorcycle and auto-rickshaw users would provide meaningful financial relief.

Shah said people need measures that reduce their actual expenses rather than schemes that remain unclear or difficult to access.

Call for Direct Fuel Relief

The Awaam Pakistan leader urged the government to take practical steps to ease the impact of higher fuel costs.

He proposed a direct reduction in petroleum prices and the petroleum levy. He also called for measures to stabilise transport fares and an effective economic package for low-income groups.

“People need direct and tangible relief that reaches their pockets and reduces their daily expenses,” Shah said.

Inflation Remains a Key Concern

Shah said the government’s priority should include controlling inflation and creating employment opportunities.

He noted that households already face higher costs for electricity, gas, petrol, food and other basic necessities.

Therefore, he argued, additional taxes and levies could further increase financial pressure on ordinary citizens.

Awaam Pakistan Vows to Continue Campaign

Shah said the Awaam Pakistan Party would continue its campaign for economic rights, transparent governance and a dignified life for ordinary citizens.

He urged the government to move beyond announcements and implement practical measures.

The party leader also called for a review of taxes and levies on petroleum products and stronger support for low-income sections of society.

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