TDAP holds an awareness seminar on aflatoxin and MRL management for rice stakeholders in Sheikhupura.

The awareness session brings farmers, exporters and rice industry stakeholders together to improve food safety, MRL compliance and export competitiveness.

SHEIKHUPURA, September 14, 2026: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Wing of Punjab’s Agriculture Department, held an awareness seminar on aflatoxin and Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for rice stakeholders in Sheikhupura.

The session focused on food safety, quality management and compliance with international standards across Pakistan’s rice value chain.

145 Rice Stakeholders Attend Seminar

The seminar took place at the Zilla Council Hall, Sheikhupura, with around 145 participants.

Farmers, rice growers, exporters, millers and agriculture extension officers attended the session. Representatives and technical experts from the Agriculture Department, Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku (KSK), Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and TDAP also participated.

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TDAP’s consultant and technical experts delivered presentations on preventing aflatoxin contamination and meeting international pesticide residue standards.

Experts Highlight Aflatoxin Prevention

Speakers stressed the importance of proper drying, safe storage and careful handling of rice.

These measures can help reduce the risk of aflatoxin contamination. Meanwhile, experts urged farmers and other stakeholders to use pesticides responsibly.

They also highlighted the need to follow MRLs set by importing countries. Compliance can help Pakistani exporters avoid problems when shipments reach international markets.

Traceability Can Protect Rice Exports

The speakers also emphasised traceability and certification across the rice supply chain.

Effective quality assurance systems can reduce the risk of export consignments being rejected. Furthermore, stronger quality controls can improve the competitiveness of Pakistani rice in international markets.

The session also encouraged stakeholders to understand changing food safety requirements in overseas markets.

TDAP Expands Rice Sector Awareness

The Sheikhupura seminar formed part of TDAP’s ongoing awareness campaign in major rice-producing districts of Punjab.

It was the fourth session in the series. The initiative aims to strengthen the capacity of farmers, processors and exporters.

Overall, TDAP seeks to help Pakistan’s rice sector meet evolving international food safety and quality requirements while improving export opportunities.

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