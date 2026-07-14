Asim Munir: Field Marshal Asim Munir Holds High-Level Defence Talks During Official Visit to Türkiye

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets Turkish leadership during his official visit to Türkiye.

RAWALPINDI: Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, is on an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye to further strengthen the long-standing strategic and defence partnership between the two countries.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir received a warm welcome upon his arrival, reflecting the historic and brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye.

During the visit, the Field Marshal held a series of high-level meetings with Türkiye’s political and military leadership. He called on President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and Minister of National Defence Ya?ar Güler to discuss regional security, defence cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

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The discussions highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to deepening their strategic partnership amid an evolving regional and global security environment.

At the Turkish General Staff Headquarters, General Selçuk Bayraktaro?lu, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, welcomed the Field Marshal with a Guard of Honour. The two military leaders reviewed regional security developments and exchanged views on professional military cooperation.

During the ceremony, General Bayraktaro?lu awarded the Turkish Armed Forces Distinguished Service Medal to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in recognition of his distinguished services and his contribution to strengthening bilateral military relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The Field Marshal also visited the Turkish Land Forces Headquarters, where General Metin Tokel, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, received him. Their meeting focused on enhancing military collaboration and strengthening institutional ties between the armed forces of both countries.

As part of his official engagements, Field Marshal Asim Munir visited An?tkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. He laid a floral wreath and paid tribute to the founder of modern Türkiye, acknowledging his visionary leadership and the enduring historical bonds shared by Pakistan and Türkiye.

ISPR said the visit reflects the commitment of both countries to further expanding their multifaceted defence partnership while continuing joint efforts to promote regional peace, stability, and security.

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