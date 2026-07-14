PTCL CEO: PTCL Confirms Nadeem Khan as Permanent Chief Executive Officer

Nadeem Khan has been confirmed as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of PTCL.

The telecom company formalises Nadeem Khan’s appointment after his interim tenure, entrusting him with leading PTCL’s digital expansion and fiber network growth.

KARACHI: PTCL CEO Nadeem Khan has been officially confirmed as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), following the approval of the company’s Board of Directors.

The board announced the confirmation on Tuesday, formalising Khan’s appointment after he assumed the role on an interim basis for 14 days, effective July 2, 2026.

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Nadeem Khan brings more than two decades of leadership experience within PTCL and Ufone, along with over seven years of international experience at Millicom International Cellular. He joined Ufone as Chief Financial Officer in 2003 and served in that position for ten years before becoming Group Chief Financial Officer of PTCL and Ufone in 2017.

As Group CFO, Khan led the company’s financial strategy during a period of significant transformation, including the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan. He also serves on the Board of U Microfinance Bank and is a member of the Accounting Standards Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Khan holds memberships with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

As Chief Executive Officer, Khan will lead PTCL’s efforts to expand and modernise its wireline network, accelerate fiberization, and roll out next-generation digital services across Pakistan. He will also focus on strengthening the company’s leadership in the business-to-business (B2B) segment.

PTCL said it will continue investing in broadband services, fibre infrastructure, data centres, and submarine cable systems to reinforce its position as Pakistan’s largest integrated ICT company and support the country’s growing digital economy.

The board’s decision marks the beginning of Khan’s permanent leadership as PTCL advances its long-term digital transformation strategy.

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