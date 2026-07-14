FPCCI: Syed Turab Shah Appointed Convener of Corporate Relations and Communication Committee

Syed Turab Shah has been appointed Convener of the FPCCI Corporate Relations and Communication Committee for 2026.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh names Syed Turab Shah to lead the central standing committee for 2026, aiming to strengthen corporate engagement and communication.

KARACHI: FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh has appointed Syed Turab Shah as the Convener of the Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations and Communication for the year 2026.

According to the official appointment notification, Syed Turab Shah has been authorised to nominate at least nine qualified and experienced professionals from across Pakistan to serve as members of the committee. The appointments must be completed within 14 days of receiving the notification.

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The committee will hold its inaugural meeting within 30 days of the appointment. It will also convene at least one meeting every quarter to review progress and discuss matters related to corporate relations and communication.

The notification states that the committee will submit reports containing its decisions and recommendations to the FPCCI Secretariat. The Secretariat will forward these reports to the FPCCI Executive Committee for consideration. The committee’s achievements and activities will also be included in the federation’s annual performance report.

In his message, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh expressed confidence that Syed Turab Shah would use his leadership skills and professional experience to lead the committee effectively and contribute to the development of corporate relations and communication across the business community.

He added that the FPCCI Secretariat would extend full guidance and administrative support to help the committee achieve its objectives and perform its responsibilities efficiently.

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