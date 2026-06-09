The Musical Baithak returned to Karachi with a memorable evening dedicated to classical music and cultural heritage. Organized by the Music Committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the event brought together renowned artists, music enthusiasts, and cultural figures at Haseena Moin Hall.

The Musical Baithak highlighted the importance of preserving classical music at a time when experts believe greater efforts are needed to support the art form. Moreover, the gathering showcased both established and emerging talent, creating an engaging experience for attendees.

Arts Council Karachi Musical Baithak Draws Audience

The event featured performances by renowned vocalist Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan and young classical singer Shahzaib Ali Khan. Their performances captivated the audience and demonstrated the depth and diversity of classical music traditions.

Among those present were Ahmed Shah, Ayla Raza, music producer Sharif Awan, Music Committee Chairman Amjad Hussain Shah, Mumtaz Sabzal, Ikhlaq Bashir, Waheed Khayal, and numerous classical music enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Noman Khan hosted the program.

Ahmed Shah Highlights Classical Music Preservation

Speaking during the event, Ahmed Shah said that limited work is currently being done in the field of classical music. Therefore, he emphasized the need for collective efforts to preserve and promote this important cultural tradition.

He also appreciated the contributions of Ayla Raza, Sharif Awan, and other individuals working for the advancement of classical music. Furthermore, he stated that APMC and Tehzeeb are playing meaningful roles in supporting classical music within their respective capacities.

According to Ahmed Shah, classical music represents centuries of cultural heritage and reflects civilization, history, and identity. As a result, its preservation remains an important cultural responsibility.

Amjad Hussain Shah Praises Musical Baithak Performers

Amjad Hussain Shah welcomed the presence of Ayla Raza and Sharif Awan, noting their deep understanding of music. In addition, he praised Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan and Shahzaib Ali Khan for delivering engaging performances that connected effectively with the audience.

He also congratulated Ahmed Shah on organizing the event. According to his remarks, the success of the Musical Baithak reflects ongoing efforts to support music and the arts in Karachi.

Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan Welcomes Revival

Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan expressed gratitude to Ahmed Shah for his continued support of art and culture. He recalled that the Musical Baithak series was first launched in 2018 and reportedly received strong appreciation from music lovers.

Furthermore, he described the revival of the program as a positive development for the classical music community. He thanked fellow artists, guests, and audience members for their continued encouragement and support.

Shahzaib Ali Khan Reflects on Music Passion

Shahzaib Ali Khan spoke about the emotional connection between music and passion. He stated that love develops naturally without consideration of gain or loss and that music loses its meaning without dedication and devotion.

Moreover, he thanked Ahmed Shah and the Arts Council team for reviving a platform that provides artists and audiences with an opportunity to celebrate classical music together.

Musical Baithak Honors Featured Artists

At the end of the event, Ahmed Shah presented bouquets to Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan and Shahzaib Ali Khan in recognition of their performances.

The Musical Baithak successfully brought together artists, cultural leaders, and music enthusiasts. As interest in preserving traditional arts continues, such initiatives may play an important role in keeping classical music accessible to future generations.