Wheat Prices remain under close scrutiny in Sindh after concerns emerged over recent increases in flour and wheat rates. The provincial government has begun reviewing market conditions while assessing available wheat stocks across the province.

The issue matters because rising Wheat Prices directly affect household budgets and food affordability. Therefore, officials are examining supply conditions while investigating reports of possible market manipulation and hoarding.

Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman Reviews Wheat Prices

Sindh Minister for Food Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman chaired a high-level meeting in Karachi on Tuesday. The session focused on recent increases in wheat and flour prices as well as prevailing market conditions.

Senior food department officials attended the meeting alongside representatives of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), Sindh Zone. During the discussion, association members raised concerns about supply chain disruptions and market imbalances.

The minister stated that the Sindh government is taking measures to ensure the availability of affordable and quality flour. Moreover, he said authorities would not tolerate artificial inflation or hoarding activities.

Murad Ali Shah Seeks Wheat Report

The minister stated that he had discussed the situation with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. According to the minister, the chief minister immediately took notice of the matter.

Furthermore, a comprehensive report has been requested on wheat stocks and availability throughout the province. Officials are expected to submit findings that will help guide future policy decisions.

The government reportedly wants a clearer picture of supply levels before announcing additional measures. As a result, authorities continue monitoring developments across key markets.

Junaid Aziz Highlights Market Concerns

PFMA Sindh Zone Chairman Junaid Aziz welcomed the government’s decision not to restrict wheat movement within Sindh. He stated that the policy had benefited farmers, growers, and businesses.

However, Aziz argued that current Wheat Prices were being influenced by transportation restrictions imposed in Punjab. According to the association, those restrictions have contributed to market distortions affecting multiple regions.

PFMA representatives also maintained that wheat and flour prices remained stable when transportation moved freely. They stated that prices began rising after movement restrictions were introduced.

Sindh Government Targets Hoarding Activities

Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman clarified that there is no wheat shortage or supply crisis in Sindh. However, he alleged that certain elements may be attempting to manipulate the market by increasing prices artificially.

The minister warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone involved in creating artificial shortages. Additionally, he stated that illegally hoarded wheat could be confiscated under existing laws.

He emphasized that hoarding places a burden on consumers and affects everyday households. Therefore, the government intends to continue taking action in the public interest.

Wheat Supply Assessment Continues

Officials are currently preparing a detailed assessment of wheat availability and stock positions. Once the report is completed, the provincial government will evaluate further steps.

The minister revealed that preliminary assessments suggest substantial quantities of wheat may already have been stockpiled. Consequently, investigations into the matter are reportedly ongoing.

At the same time, the government continues efforts to improve transparency within the wheat sector. These initiatives include digital payment mechanisms for farmers designed to reduce corruption and limit exploitative practices.

Sindh Government Focuses on Consumer Relief

The provincial government says consumer welfare remains its priority. Authorities plan to use available resources to help stabilize Wheat Prices and maintain flour availability.

Meanwhile, investigations into possible hoarding and artificial price increases continue. The government stated that further decisions will be made after reviewing the upcoming wheat stock report.

Officials maintain that ensuring a stable supply and fair market conditions remains essential for protecting consumers and supporting food security across Sindh.