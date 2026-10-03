Arts Council Karachi Launches Book Honouring Anita Ghulam Ali

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has launched a book documenting the life, legacy and services of renowned educationist, social worker and intellectual Anita Ghulam Ali.

The launch ceremony was presided over by Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, while Sadiqa Salahuddin attended as the chief guest. Book compilers Gauhar Taj and Humaira Athar were also present.

Several speakers, including Amina Saiyid, Abbas Hussain, Bella Reza Jamil, Mona Nana, Mashhood Rizvi, Dr Faiza Zahra, Atid Riaz and Gauhar Taj, discussed different aspects of Anita Ghulam Ali’s personality and her contributions to education, social development and intellectual life.

The event was moderated by Shabnam Gul and drew a large gathering from literary, academic and social circles.

Tributes to Anita Ghulam Ali

In her presidential address, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi recalled her memories of Anita Ghulam Ali, saying they brought both happiness and sadness.

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She said people who spent time with Anita would often leave with a smile and something new to learn. Rashdi added that Anita’s greatness did not come from any official position but from her character and personality.

“Some people are known for the positions they hold, while others are great in their own right. Anita Ghulam Ali was great in her own right,” she remarked.

Sadiqa Salahuddin said Anita had a remarkable ability to find lessons in everyday situations. She highlighted Anita’s struggle for teachers’ rights and her role in the nationalisation of colleges.

She also recalled Anita’s work for people’s rights, women, education and communities in rural Sindh.

Book Preserves Her Legacy

Gauhar Taj said the book aims to preserve Anita Ghulam Ali’s personality, services and the memories of people who knew her.

She said Anita worked extensively to promote education and social change, particularly through the education and empowerment of girls. The book brings together different accounts and memories to introduce her life and legacy to younger generations.

Humaira Athar said Gauhar Taj initiated the idea of compiling the book, while she had previously written a book about Anita for children in 2015.

She said the new publication is bilingual and includes Urdu translations of English writings by members of Anita Ghulam Ali’s family. Athar also thanked everyone who contributed to the publication, particularly Zakia Sarwar.

Mona Nana said the book brings together Anita’s personality, life experiences and memories while highlighting different aspects of her services.

Education and Mentorship

Renowned dancer Sheema Kermani described her relationship with Anita as being like that of family. She called Anita a versatile and talented personality with expertise across several fields and said she remained a hero for them.

Amina Saiyid said Anita was deeply committed to improving the quality of education in schools. She also wanted children to have access to good books and meaningful learning opportunities.

Dr Faiza Zahra described Anita as a dignified personality with a remarkable sense of humour. She said meetings with Anita always left people with something valuable to learn.

Abbas Hussain said Anita consistently stressed punctuality, responsibility, competence and integrity in professional life. He also highlighted her contribution to teacher training and efforts to improve the educational environment.

Bella Reza Jamil recalled her time as Anita’s student, describing the experience as the fulfilment of a dream. She said she spent around 30 months under Anita’s mentorship at the Sindh Education Foundation and learned extensively from her.

According to Jamil, Anita wanted to bring fundamental change to the education sector.

The ceremony concluded with renowned journalist Ghazi Salahuddin presenting a bouquet to Mehtab Akbar Rashdi on behalf of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

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