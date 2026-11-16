K-Electric set up a dedicated helpdesk at the SITE Association to engage with members, address their power supply related issues and extend timely facilitation. Karachi's industries are the backbone of Pakistan's economy, and powering their growth remains central to KE's mission. Regular engagement with business associations across the city is part of KE's ongoing commitment to support industrial productivity and economic progress.

On-the-spot helpdesk provides businesses with support for electricity connections, technical issues and billing complaints

K-Electric (KE) has continued its efforts to facilitate industrial customers by holding an on-the-spot helpdesk at the SITE Association of Industry in Karachi.

The initiative offers industrial consumers a dedicated platform to raise complaints, seek assistance and receive updates about their electricity services. It also connects customers with relevant KE teams to help address their concerns.

Helpdesk Strengthens Industrial Customer Support

“Our industrial customers are an important part of Karachi’s economy, and ensuring their concerns are heard remains a priority for us. Through this helpdesk, we aim to strengthen engagement, facilitate timely communication and connect customers with the relevant teams for assistance,” said Absar Ali Khan, Regional Head – Industrial at KE.

Established in July 2026, the helpdesk has supported industrial customers with various matters. These include new electricity connection requests, technical issues and billing queries.

Moreover, the platform allows customers to follow up on complaints and check the progress of reported issues. This approach provides greater visibility and supports communication throughout the resolution process.

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The initiative reflects K-Electric’s continued focus on engaging industrial stakeholders. It also aims to support Karachi’s business community through accessible customer service and facilitation channels.

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