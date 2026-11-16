Wheat Yield: Sarsabz farmers secure all three provincial positions and 119 district-level awards in Punjab.

Fatima Fertilizer-backed growers achieve nearly double the indicative national average, winning all three provincial positions for the second consecutive year

Farmers using Fatima Fertilizer’s Sarsabz Nitrophos and Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) have secured an exceptional result in the Punjab Wheat Yield Competition 2025–26. They won all three provincial positions and 119 of the 120 district-level positions announced by the Government of Punjab.

The winning farmers recorded wheat yields of nearly double the indicative national average. The results highlight the potential of balanced crop nutrition and improved farming practices to increase agricultural productivity.

Sarsabz Farmers Improve District-Level Performance

The latest results show a significant improvement over the previous competition in 2024–25. Last year, Sarsabz farmers secured all three provincial positions and 97 of the 120 district-level positions.

This year, they increased their district-level tally to 119. They also secured first place in 39 of Punjab’s 40 districts, representing more than 99 per cent of all district-level positions.

The achievement marks the second consecutive year in which Sarsabz farmers have secured all three provincial winning positions.

Provincial Winners Record Nearly 70 Maunds per Acre

The three provincial winners each achieved yields of nearly 70 maunds per acre. This compares with the indicative national average of approximately 33 maunds per acre.

The provincial winners were:

First position: Sajjad Hussain of Muzaffargarh, with 69 maunds and 39.4 kilograms per acre.

Sajjad Hussain of Muzaffargarh, with 69 maunds and 39.4 kilograms per acre. Second position: Shafiq Ahmed of Attock, with 69 maunds and 39.1 kilograms per acre.

Shafiq Ahmed of Attock, with 69 maunds and 39.1 kilograms per acre. Third position: Muhammad Asghar of Rahim Yar Khan, with 69 maunds and 24 kilograms per acre.

The results came from different agricultural regions with varying soil types and growing conditions. Attock, for example, has predominantly rocky terrain that presents distinct challenges for farmers.

Sindh’s Housing Programme Completes Over One Million Homes for Flood Victims Sharjeel Inam Memon

Fatima Fertilizer says the results demonstrate the role of Sarsabz Nitrophos and CAN, alongside balanced crop nutrition and informed farming practices, in improving yields.

Higher productivity can also improve farm profitability and livelihoods. Furthermore, stronger wheat production can contribute to Pakistan’s food security.

Fatima Fertilizer Highlights Farmers’ Productivity

Commenting on the results, Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer, said the achievement reflected the scale and consistency of Sarsabz Nitrophos and CAN’s performance for the second consecutive year.

She said securing all three provincial positions again, while increasing district-level wins from 97 to 119, demonstrated the potential of Pakistan’s farmers to achieve higher productivity.

“Our focus is to help farmers achieve nearly double the yield from the same investment into every acre of land they cultivate,” Sadozai said.

She said the campaign message, Har Acre Se Dugni Paidavaar, reflected the company’s vision of improving productivity, profitability and prosperity.

Sadozai added that producing nearly twice the national average yield from the same land could strengthen farmers’ livelihoods and support Pakistan’s food security.

Advisory Services Support Better Farming Decisions

Fatima Fertilizer aims to help farmers improve productivity through balanced crop nutrition, better agricultural practices and informed decisions based on soil requirements.

The company provides access to agricultural experts, advisory services and soil testing facilities. These services help growers understand their land’s nutritional needs and make more informed fertiliser choices.

Sarsabz Ki Jeet Campaign Celebrates Farmers

Through television commercials, farmer testimonials, gatherings at farmer deras and on-ground engagement activities, the Sarsabz Ki Jeet campaign highlights the achievements of Punjab’s winning farmers.

The campaign promotes the message that balanced crop nutrition and expert guidance can help farmers improve yields from every acre.

By celebrating growers who are raising agricultural productivity, the initiative also highlights the wider benefits of stronger farm incomes, a more productive agricultural sector and improved food security across Pakistan.

Follow THE AZB