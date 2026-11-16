Safiullah Khan appointed as a technical official for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026.

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Safiullah Khan, Director of Foreign Affairs at the Pakistan Institute of Hockey (PIH), has been appointed as a technical official for the 32nd Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2026.

Asian Hockey Federation President Fumio Ogura nominated Khan for the international tournament, which will take place in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 22 to 28, 2026.

Khan has previously served as a technical official at several international hockey events. His latest appointment recognises his experience and continued contribution to the sport.

Pakistan Institute of Hockey Congratulates Safiullah Khan

The founder of the Pakistan Institute of Hockey and Ambassador of Hockey, Professor Rao Javed Iqbal, led the institute’s officials in extending heartfelt congratulations to Khan.

Those congratulating him included Director General Operations Major (retd) Amin Nasir; Deputy Director General Operations Lt Col (retd) Mubashir Iqbal; Consultant Muhammad Talib (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz); and Advisor Professor Dr Khawar Saeed Jamali.

PIH Chairman Rana Mushtaq Ahmed, President Syed Makhdoom Ali Riaz and Secretary General Zahid Shahab also conveyed their congratulations.

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Furthermore, Director PIH Academies Makhdoom Asif Naeem Hashmi, Director Legal Affairs Azeem Ahmed Khan Advocate, and Director PIH School Hockey Development Programme Muhammad Asghar joined the felicitations.

The institute expressed its best wishes to Khan for success in his new international assignment.

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