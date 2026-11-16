Rotary Club celebrates the fourth Charter Anniversary of Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid with international guests and district leaders.

International Rotary guests and senior District 3271 leaders join the celebration, which also honours PDG Muhammad Rizwan Adhia for sponsoring 106 Rotary members

The Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid (RCK Quaid) celebrated its fourth Charter Anniversary with an evening of fellowship, friendship, leadership and entertainment. The event brought together international Rotary guests, senior district leadership, business personalities and Rotarians from across District 3271.

Hosted by Hanif Memon, Abdul Rauf and Nasir Lakhani, the celebration welcomed distinguished Rotary guests from Denmark, Finland and the United Kingdom. They included Matti Kaarlo Honkala, Virpi Kielo Margareeta Honkala, Per Høyen, Anette Carling Løwert and Evelyn Susan Conway.

Rotary Leaders Attend Anniversary Celebration

Several senior Rotary leaders attended the gathering. They included Past Rotary International Director (PRID) Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, District Governor Shahzad Sabir, Past District Governors Iqbal Qureshi, Pir Ibrahim Shah and Aftab Imam.

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District Governor-Elect Ch. Fahad Sikander and District Governor-Nominee Eng. Abdul Jabbar also attended, alongside other prominent Rotarians and business leaders.

PDG Muhammad Rizwan Adhia Recognised for Membership Achievement

A major highlight of the evening was the recognition of Past District Governor Muhammad Rizwan Adhia, District Governor 2024–25 of Rotary International District 3271, for sponsoring 106 Rotary members.

The achievement reflects his commitment to membership growth and strengthening the Rotary family.

Birthday Celebration and Musical Entertainment

The evening also featured a special birthday celebration for RCK Quaid President Rtn. Adnan Syed Raja Sahib. The occasion added a personal touch to the anniversary festivities.

Guests enjoyed live music, dancing and lively fellowship throughout the evening. The celebrations created a memorable atmosphere of friendship and togetherness.

The fourth Charter Anniversary marked another milestone in RCK Quaid’s journey of fellowship, leadership and humanitarian service. The club reaffirmed its commitment to Rotary’s guiding motto, “Service Above Self.”

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