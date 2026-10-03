Ateeq ur Rehman Congratulates Newly Appointed KATI Office-Bearers

Economic and Financial Analyst Ateeq ur Rehman congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers of the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) during a meeting in Karachi.

Ateeq ur Rehman presented bouquets to Sheikh Umer Rehan, President of KATI, and Syed Farrukh Ali Qandhari, Senior Vice President of KATI, to congratulate them on their appointments.

He conveyed his best wishes to both office-bearers and expressed hope that they would play an effective role in promoting the interests of the business and industrial community.

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The meeting also reflected the importance of cooperation between business representatives and economic analysts in addressing issues affecting industry and trade.

Sheikh Umer Rehan and Syed Farrukh Ali Qandhari thanked Ateeq ur Rehman for his gesture and appreciated his good wishes.

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