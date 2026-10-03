October 3, 2026

Ateeq ur Rehman Congratulates Newly Appointed KATI Office-Bearers

Web Desk October 3, 2026
Ateeq ur Rehman with KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan and SVP Syed Farrukh Ali Qandhari

Ateeq ur Rehman presents bouquets to newly appointed KATI office-bearers.

Economic and Financial Analyst Ateeq ur Rehman congratulated the newly appointed office-bearers of the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) during a meeting in Karachi.

Ateeq ur Rehman presented bouquets to Sheikh Umer Rehan, President of KATI, and Syed Farrukh Ali Qandhari, Senior Vice President of KATI, to congratulate them on their appointments.

He conveyed his best wishes to both office-bearers and expressed hope that they would play an effective role in promoting the interests of the business and industrial community.

Arts Council Karachi Launches Book Honouring Anita Ghulam Ali

The meeting also reflected the importance of cooperation between business representatives and economic analysts in addressing issues affecting industry and trade.

Sheikh Umer Rehan and Syed Farrukh Ali Qandhari thanked Ateeq ur Rehman for his gesture and appreciated his good wishes.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi addressing the ECCE International Summit 2026 in Karachi

Nehal Hashmi Calls for Stronger Early Childhood Education

Web Desk October 3, 2026
Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi addressing World Teachers’ Day ceremony in Karachi

Nehal Hashmi Calls for Character-Building Alongside Education

Web Desk October 3, 2026
Anita Ghulam Ali book launch ceremony at Arts Council Karachi

Arts Council Karachi Launches Book Honouring Anita Ghulam Ali

Web Desk October 3, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com