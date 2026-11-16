Research analysis highlights rising project costs, delayed production and the need for stronger domestic industrial participation

Pakistan’s ability to turn Reko Diq’s mineral wealth into lasting economic gains will depend on more than mining output. Rising project costs, possible production delays and limited domestic value addition raise important questions about the country’s expected returns.

A new research analysis by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) examines these issues. It focuses on how Reko Diq could reshape the role of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from traditional operators into strategic investors while generating measurable benefits for the national economy.

The analysis appears in ICMA’s latest Economy Watch publication. Titled “Creating New Economic Value: The Strategic Significance of Reko Diq for Pakistan’s SOEs,” it examines the project’s investment structure, financial exposure and economic potential. It also considers the project’s implications for public-sector reform.

Project Costs Rise by 30 Per Cent

One of the report’s key findings is a 30 per cent increase in estimated capital costs. The project estimate has risen from US$7 billion to US$9.1 billion.

Pakistan’s three participating federal SOEs — Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) — have collectively committed approximately US$1.88 billion.

Consequently, ICMA highlights the importance of cost discipline, transparent oversight and investment accountability. Further cost increases could affect the public-sector investors’ financial exposure and expected returns.

Financial Projections Do Not Guarantee National Revenue

The analysis estimates that Reko Diq could generate approximately US$74 billion in free cash flow over its projected 37-year mine life.

Fly Jinnah to Launch Five Weekly Karachi–Abu Dhabi Flights on November 28

The project could also create up to 7,500 jobs during peak construction. Meanwhile, around 4,000 permanent jobs are expected during operations.

However, ICMA cautions against treating project-level cash flow as direct revenue for Pakistan. Actual national benefits will depend on several factors, including dividends, taxes, royalties, reinvestment and domestic economic participation.

Therefore, the structure of financial returns and the distribution of economic benefits will remain important considerations.

Domestic Value Addition Remains a Key Challenge

The report also highlights the gap between mineral extraction and broader industrial development.

Reko Diq’s current design envisages producing copper-gold concentrate. However, smelting and refining do not fall within the project’s existing scope.

ICMA argues that Pakistan must develop commercially viable local supply chains to gain wider economic benefits. It recommends strengthening technical skills and increasing the participation of Pakistani companies in engineering, construction, transportation and maintenance.

The analysis also encourages exploration of domestic processing opportunities where infrastructure, energy supply and market conditions make them commercially viable.

Production Delays Could Affect Investment Returns

The project’s production timeline presents another financial concern. Initial production could shift from the original end-2028 target to 2030.

Such a delay could postpone dividend income for participating SOEs. It could also increase financing exposure and the opportunity cost of committed capital.

In this context, ICMA stresses the need for regular project monitoring, realistic investment assessments and transparent disclosures.

Lessons for Pakistan’s SOE Reforms

The research connects Reko Diq’s investment structure with Pakistan’s wider SOE reform agenda.

ICMA argues that public-sector participation in strategic national assets requires sound commercial decisions, clear shareholder accountability and independent oversight. It also calls for measurable performance indicators to assess investment outcomes.

The objective, according to the analysis, should extend beyond acquiring stakes in valuable assets. Public investments must also generate sustainable financial and economic returns.

Through its Economy Watch series, ICMA’s Research and Publications Department examines major economic developments beyond headline figures. Its latest analysis links Pakistan’s mineral-sector prospects with public investment management, SOE governance and the country’s broader economic transformation.

Follow THE AZB