World Culture Festival: International artists perform theatre, dance and music on the 18th day in Karachi.

18th day features international performances, an Australian-led theatre workshop and Pakistani film screenings as more than 1,000 artists represent over 150 countries

The 18th day of the 25-day Third World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 brought together theatre, cinema, dance and music at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. The programme featured an international theatre workshop, Pakistani film screenings, stage and street performances, a Dance Night and a musical showcase.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah said the festival was spreading a message of peace, love and brotherhood across the world.

“The World Culture Festival is a virus of love. For the next eight days, the message of love will continue to resonate. We are presenting Pakistan’s positive image to the world,” he said.

Shah noted that more than 1,000 artists from over 150 countries were participating despite ongoing conflicts and wars around the world. He praised the performers and urged families to attend the festival with their children.

He also stressed that the safety of women and girls remained a top priority. He said the organisers would not tolerate harassment or inappropriate behaviour at the festival.

Australian Theatre Practitioner Leads Workshop

The day’s programme opened with a theatre workshop titled The Art of Stage Acting & Directing. Australian theatre practitioner Alex Broun conducted the session and trained participants through practical dramatic scenarios.

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Broun explained that directors must create engaging productions and make effective use of actors’ abilities. He also highlighted the importance of managing performers and production teams while creating an environment that encourages creativity.

Participants explored new techniques to make theatrical productions more engaging and distinctive. A large number of young artists and theatre enthusiasts attended the workshop.

Pakistani Short Films Screened

The film screening session, titled Pakistani Featurettes, presented four films: Tamana, In Zainab’s Heaven, Muqadas and A Clay Horse.

The screenings highlighted the work of Pakistani filmmakers at the international festival. A special discussion also brought together actor Salman Shahid, producer Sara Tareen, filmmaker Ali Mehdi, actor Omair Rana and director Khurram Zaidi.

Theatre and Street Performances Engage Audiences

UK-based Insafi Production presented the theatre play Rukhsati, drawing appreciation for the cast’s performances.

At Jon Elia Lawn, Irish artist Murray Molloy presented the open-air street theatre performance Born of Normal Parents. His performance captivated the audience and received an enthusiastic response.

International Artists Shine at Dance Night

The Dance Night brought together performers from Pakistan and several other countries. Renowned Pakistani dancer Sheema Kermani performed alongside Spain’s La Cob ariz Flamenco, Russia’s Moscow Nights, Japan’s Atsushi Crew and Pakistan’s Aahang group.

Their performances showcased different dance forms and cultural traditions, adding an international dimension to the festival.

The World Is a Symphony Celebrates Global Music

The musical programme, The World Is a Symphony, featured musicians from France, Morocco, Syria and Portugal.

The international lineup included Bastian de Luka from France, Jaouad Elkaoukabi from Morocco, Ammar Ashkar from Syria, and Pedro Jóia and Ricardo Passos from Portugal.

Their performances captivated audiences and highlighted the diversity and richness of musical traditions from around the world.

The 18th day further strengthened the festival’s role as a platform for cultural exchange. Through theatre, film, dance and music, artists from different countries continued to share their traditions and creative expressions with Karachi audiences.

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