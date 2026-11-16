Senior minister says another 700,000 houses are under construction as he highlights the province’s rehabilitation, infrastructure and transport projects

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the provincial government’s housing programme for flood-affected families has completed more than one million houses. Construction of another 700,000 homes is underway.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Memon said the initiative had brought international recognition to Pakistan. He credited the Sindh government’s efforts and described the programme as the world’s largest housing project for poor and disaster-affected families.

He said the project, valued at more than US$2 billion, followed the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. According to Memon, the World Bank had also acknowledged the programme’s extraordinary scale.

Women Receive Housing Ownership Rights

Memon said a key feature of the programme was the transfer of house ownership rights to women. This approach, he added, aimed to strengthen their economic and social security.

The government has established 42,565 Village Reconstruction Committees to support the rehabilitation of flood-affected communities and rebuild homes. Women account for 42 per cent of the committees’ membership.

He said the government was transferring financial assistance directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Flood Protection and Agricultural Rehabilitation

The senior minister also outlined the province’s flood protection and reconstruction work.

He said the government had provided flood protection to 2.51 million people, including 1.17 million women. Furthermore, the province had completed the reconstruction of 205 kilometres of protective embankments.

The government had also restored 157,000 hectares of agricultural land across 12 districts. In addition, it had rebuilt the 30-kilometre protective embankment around Manchhar Lake.

Sukkur and Guddu Barrages Under Modernisation

Memon said authorities had replaced all 44 gates of Sukkur Barrage. They had also replaced 54 of the 65 gates at Guddu Barrage.

The provincial government aims to shift all barrages in Sindh, including Sukkur and Guddu, to modern automated systems by 2027.

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He added that the government had lined 4,137 kilometres of canal distributaries across the province. This work had saved an estimated 4,137 cusecs of water.

According to Memon, other provinces had also shown interest in learning from Sindh’s development projects and seeking technical assistance.

Memon Criticises MQM’s Political Position

Turning to political matters, Memon criticised the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) over its position on local government elections. He alleged that the party had avoided the electoral process and challenged it to contest elections on as many seats as it wished.

He said Karachi’s public would decide the political standing of every party through the ballot.

Memon also alleged that past administrations had weakened Karachi’s civic institutions. He claimed that, previously, some employees received salaries from multiple municipal and public bodies, including the Water Board, DMC and KMC.

He further accused the MQM of following the political approach associated with its former leader Altaf Hussain. Memon said Karachi would not return to a period of terrorism, violence or intimidation.

Referring to past political violence, he alleged that MQM leaders, including Mustafa Kamal, had defended incidents such as the May 12 tragedy.

He said peaceful political activity was welcome, but no party would be allowed to threaten citizens or disrupt public order.

Constitution Defines Process for Creating New Provinces

Responding to questions about the creation of new provinces, Memon said Pakistan’s Constitution clearly defined the procedure.

He maintained that the provincial assembly concerned must approve a proposed new province through a majority vote. He argued that a referendum had no constitutional standing as a substitute for this process.

Memon said political parties and assembly members could express their views on the issue. However, he added that the Sindh Assembly had already stated its position.

He also responded to comments by federal ministers, saying everyone had the right to express an opinion. If the federal government introduced legislation in the National Assembly, he said, its position would become clearer.

The minister warned against attempts to create ethnic or linguistic divisions. He said political disagreements should not lead to hatred or declarations of disbelief against individuals.

Public Gatherings Must Follow Legal Procedures

Memon said political parties must obtain government permission before holding public gatherings. He added that the government would determine the venue and date of approved events.

He stressed that the provincial government did not oppose peaceful political activities. However, all parties must follow the law and relevant regulations.

Karachi Transport Projects Continue

The senior minister also discussed public transport developments in Karachi. He said electric buses and double-decker buses were arriving in the city, while work continued on several Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects.

He acknowledged the scale of Karachi’s challenges but said relevant government institutions were working to address them.

Providing modern public transport and improving daily travel facilities remain priorities for the provincial government, he added.

Memon Responds to Questions on Political Victimisation

In response to another question, Memon said Pakistan Peoples Party leaders had spent time in prison. He contrasted their experience with that of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders.

He rejected allegations of political victimisation under the PPP-led Sindh government. He also said the province had no political prisoners.

Commenting on federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Memon said everyone had the right to express personal views. He reiterated that disagreement did not justify issuing declarations of disbelief against anyone.

He also acknowledged having personal friendships with MQM leaders, while stressing that their political positions and the PPP’s politics remained separate.

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