PACC Theatre Festival 2026: The Pakistan American Cultural Center announces its 12-day festival in Karachi.

Second PACC Theatre Festival will showcase Urdu and regional-language plays while supporting emerging artists and deserving theatre professionals

The Pakistan American Cultural Center (PACC) has announced its second PACC Theatre Festival 2026, scheduled to run from December 1 to 12 at the centre’s premises in Karachi.

PACC formally announced the 12-day event at a press conference on November 16. The festival will feature stage dramas by established theatre artists and showcase performances in Urdu and various regional languages of Pakistan.

Festival Expands Following Successful Debut

Established in 1959, PACC has long supported cultural understanding, artistic expression and people-to-people relations. It promotes these objectives through cultural events, literary programmes, music and theatre.

The announcement follows the first PACC Theatre Festival, held in December 2025. That event presented seven plays over seven consecutive days.

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Building on that experience, PACC plans to expand the 2026 festival to 12 days. The programme will provide a platform for established performers as well as emerging theatre artists.

Supporting Artists and Theatre Professionals

Beyond promoting stage performances, the festival aims to recognise the contributions of theatre professionals. PACC also plans to provide financial assistance to deserving artists facing financial difficulties.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the local theatre community and encourage greater participation in performing arts.

PACC President Seeks Media Support

Speaking at the press conference, PACC President Syed Makhdoom Ali Riaz thanked representatives of electronic and print media for attending and supporting the cultural initiative.

He highlighted the media’s important role in promoting arts and culture. He also expressed hope that media organisations would actively publicise the festival and help make its second edition a success.

The 2nd PACC Theatre Festival will run from December 1 to 12, 2026, at the Pakistan American Cultural Center in Karachi.

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