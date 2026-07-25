July 25, 2026

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Chaired the high-profile Interactive Session of FPCCI.

News Desk July 25, 2026
WhatsApp Image 2026-07-24 at 11.16.07 AM

Karachi Pakistan : Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President of FPCCI, chaired the high-profile Interactive Session of FPCCI’s National Committee on D-8 CCI under the theme “Economic Integration among the Developing Eight: Current Status and Future Prospects” held at FPCCI Head Office, Federation House, Karachi.

The session was graced by Mr. Irfan Soomro, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, as the Chief Guest.

In his remarks, SVP FPCCI highlighted Pakistan’s trade and economic relations with D-8 Member States; and, emphasized the need to strengthen Intra D-8 trade, investment, banking connectivity, halal value chains and private-sector partnerships.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, delivered a special message of support and appreciation for the FPCCI initiative.

Joining virtually, Mr. Mustafa Bayburtlu, Secretary General of D-8 CCI, highlighted opportunities for unlocking the halal market potential of D-8 Member States.

Mr. Ashraf ul Haq Chaudhary, former Secretary General of D-8 CCI (Bangladesh), shared his perspectives on advancing financial integration among the Member States.

High-ranking Diplomatic participants included Mr. Muhammad Sakib Sadakat, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh; Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi; Mr. Ahmad Sufyan, Economic Consul of Indonesia in Karachi; Mr. Murat Özmen,Commercial Attaché at the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Karachi; Mr. Murad Nemati, Commercial Attaché at the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi; Mr. Yusha’u Mohammed, representing the High Commission of Nigeria in Pakistan; Syed Helal Enver, representing the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Pakistan; along with senior representatives of Egypt and Tajikistan.

Aman Paracha ,Asif Sakhi, VPs FPCCI , Zubair Tufail, former President FPCCI,Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, MNA & former SVP FPCCI, Shahid Ali SVP APDA ,Khalid Tawab, former SVP, Muhammad Hanif Gohar former SVP & Chairman Air Karachi , Shabbir Hassan Mansha ,Ms. Nazli Abid Nisar, former VPs , Naheed.

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