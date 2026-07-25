Askari Bank Secures Highest Long-Term Entity Rating ‘AAA’ from PACRA

Islamabad, July 24, 2026: Askari Bank has secured the Long-Term Entity Rating of Triple-A (AAA) by Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA).

During 2025, the Bank delivered strong financial performance, with continued growth in profitability, total assets, deposits, and shareholders’ equity while maintaining a Capital Adequacy Ratio significantly above regulatory requirements.

The Bank’s digital transformation journey also continues to strengthen its market position through innovative banking solutions, an expanding digital ecosystem, and enhanced customer experience, thereby reinforcing its commitment to delivering secure, convenient, and future-ready financial services.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Zia Ijaz, President & CEO, Askari Bank, said:

“Securing PACRA’s highest Long-Term Entity Rating of Triple-A (AAA) is a significant milestone that reflects Askari Bank’s institutional strength, financial resilience, and the trust placed in us by our customers, regulators, and stakeholders. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our employees and reinforces our ambition to build the bank of first choice by delivering long-term value with excellence and integrity.”

Askari Bank is shaping the future of banking through better customer experience, digital leadership, and innovative financial solutions that create lasting value for customers, businesses, and communities, advancing its ambition to become the bank of first choice.

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