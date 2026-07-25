Economic Diplomacy Forum Hosts Breakfast Farewell in Honour of Consuls General of Malaysia and Iraq

Karachi, July , 2026: The Economic Diplomacy Forum (EDF) hosted an exclusive Breakfast Farewell in honour of H.E. Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia, and H.E. Dr. Maher Mjhid Jejan, Consul General of the Republic of Iraq, at Beach Luxury Hotel, Karachi, in recognition of their distinguished diplomatic services and valuable contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and their respective countries.

The event was attended by prominent members of the diplomatic corps, including H.E. Hattori Masaru, Consul General of Japan, Mr. Feng Deheng, Acting Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Sakib Sadakat , Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, along with renowned businessmen, industrialists, and representatives of the business community.

Welcoming the distinguished guests, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Founder President of the Economic Diplomacy Forum, expressed his gratitude to the diplomatic community and all participants for attending the exclusive gathering. He stated that the Forum had intentionally kept the event small and personal to provide an opportunity to pay tribute to two respected diplomats whose dedicated efforts had significantly contributed to strengthening friendship, economic cooperation, and people-to-people relations between Pakistan, Malaysia, and Iraq.

Dr. Farooq Afzal appreciated the close cooperation extended by both diplomatic missions to the Economic Diplomacy Forum and acknowledged their valuable role in promoting dialogue, trade, investment, and mutual understanding. He remarked that although diplomatic assignments come to an end, the friendships and goodwill established during such tenures continue to strengthen international relations for years to come.

In his remarks, H.E. Mr. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia, thanked the Economic Diplomacy Forum for the gracious gesture and expressed his sincere appreciation for the warmth, friendship, and hospitality extended to him throughout his tenure in Karachi. He highlighted the longstanding and cordial relations between Malaysia and Pakistan and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, tourism, and cultural exchanges would continue to grow. He also appreciated EDF’s efforts in promoting economic diplomacy and fostering meaningful engagement between the diplomatic and business communities.

Addressing the gathering, H.E. Dr. Maher Mjhid Jejan, Consul General of the Republic of Iraq, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Economic Diplomacy Forum for organizing the farewell breakfast. He reaffirmed the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Iraq and Pakistan and emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, education, and cultural exchanges. He thanked the people of Karachi for their friendship and expressed his best wishes for continued prosperity and stronger relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rehan Hanif, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), paid tribute to both outgoing Consuls General for their valuable contributions in strengthening Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Malaysia and Iraq. He appreciated their support in promoting business-to-business cooperation and encouraged continued engagement between the diplomatic community and Pakistan’s private sector to further expand trade and investment opportunities.

As a mark of appreciation and respect, the Economic Diplomacy Forum presented “Shields of Appreciation and Farewell Tribute” to both Consuls General in recognition of their distinguished diplomatic services and their valuable contributions towards strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation. Traditional Sindhi Ajraks and Caps were also presented as symbols of Sindh’s rich cultural heritage and hospitality.

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