Greek Ambassador Irene Pochni met Sindh politician Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh in Karachi to discuss Sindh investment opportunities and bilateral cooperation. The meeting highlighted growing diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and Greece.

The discussion focused on Sindh investment prospects, women empowerment, and development projects. It also reflected increasing interest from foreign diplomats in Sindh’s economic and cultural landscape.

Greek Envoy Discusses Sindh Investment

The Greek Ambassador Irene Pochni held detailed talks on Sindh investment opportunities during her visit. She reportedly emphasized strengthening economic cooperation between Greece and Pakistan.

She also appreciated Sindh’s cultural diversity and hospitality. According to remarks shared during the meeting, she expressed interest in expanding cooperation in multiple sectors.

Imtiaz Shaikh Sindh investment vision

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh highlighted Sindh investment potential and ongoing development initiatives. He stated that the province offers strong opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

He also explained that public-private partnerships are actively supporting infrastructure and development projects. These efforts aim to improve economic growth and service delivery across Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Women Empowerment

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was praised during the meeting for his vision on women empowerment. The ambassador reportedly acknowledged legislative progress supporting women’s rights.

She stated that women’s social and economic advancement is essential for sustainable development. The discussion linked empowerment initiatives with broader governance reforms.

PPP Sindh Investment Cooperation

Pakistan Peoples Party leadership reaffirmed commitment to expanding Sindh investment cooperation. Party representatives emphasized investor-friendly policies in the province.

They noted that foreign investors are being provided a supportive environment. Officials also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen economic partnerships internationally.

Sindh investment cultural diversity praised

Sindh was praised for its cultural richness and diversity during the diplomatic meeting. The ambassador reportedly expressed admiration for its traditions and social harmony.

This recognition added a cultural dimension to Sindh investment discussions. It also reinforced the importance of people-to-people connections in diplomatic relations.