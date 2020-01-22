Amreli Steels
Amreli Steels Opens New Sales Office and Warehouse in Islamabad

KARACHI – With the mission to strengthen the national economy, Pakistan’s leading steel rebar brand, Amreli Steels continues to expand its footprint. Known for being a market leader, the steel rebar manufacturer opened a new Sales Office and Warehouse in Islamabad today.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer and CFO, Mr. Fazal Ahmed inaugurated the new office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the premises. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Fazal said, ‘This is a major milestone for Amreli Steels as we continue to strengthen our position as the leading steel rebar brand.

The new office and warehouse will further expand Amreli Steels’ reach because of their proximity to major consumption centers’. The event was attended by industry personnel and senior members of Amreli Steels’ management including Group Head (Plant and Projects), Mr. Noman Sajjad, Head of Sales, Mr. Mazhar Hussain, Head of Supply Chain, Mr. Ashfaq Vighio, and Resident Director Wajid Iqbal. 

The new sales office and warehouse are located at Plot 392, Sector I-9/3, Potohar Road, Industrial Area, Islamabad and will cater to the steel market and construction projects in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and KPK. The warehouse is equipped to handle the movement of 25,000 tons of steel rebars a month and will reduce lead times for stocked products. 

Later in the evening, Mr. Noman Sajjad gave a brief presentation on the technological superiority at a dinner held to celebrate the occasion at The Margala. He called Amreli Steels, ‘… a proud Pakistani brand and a benchmark for the nation’s steel industry’.

Mr. Mazhar Husain also addressed the audience and highlighted the landmarks achieved by Amreli Steels. He also shared the company’s plan to strengthen the sales network across Pakistan to ensure the timely availability of rebars and the growth envisaged in the coming years. 

