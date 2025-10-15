Imtiaz Mir Courageous Journalist Who Was Murdered for Daring to Build Bridges of Peace.

Justice must be served and the killers brought to account. Justice delayed is justice denied — therefore, prompt and transparent investigation must be carried out without any discrimination

PAKISTAN: Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) and International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan) expresses deep grief and sorrow over the brutal attack and tragic killing of renowned brave International journalist and anchor. Imtiaz Miris advocates for religious freedom and peace and harmony. On September 21, Imtiaz Mir was sustained five gunshot wounds from unidentified assailants, shortly after the incident, succumbing to his injuries on September 29. at the terrorist extremist group “ Lashkar-e- Tharullah ” has claimed responsibility labeling Mr. Mir a “Zionist agent.” his killing due to his stand with minorities talk on Jewish , Christians, Hindu, Sikh and others. The group cited his alleged Zionist leanings as the reason for targeting him. The sad reality is that nowadays no one feels safe, not even in their own homeland.

In a condolence statement , the Co-Chair Pakistan, International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan) and the Chairman, Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH), Ambassador at Large for global Peace and Human Rights Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui said that journalism is the eye and voice of society, and the merciless murder of a true and courageous journalist is open terrorism that deserves the strongest condemnation. He said that in February 2022, Imtiaz Mir was joined International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan). Imtiaz Mir was a hardworking and fearless journalist who always highlighted public issues. his insightful analyses and reporting on global, social, political, and human rights, national issues his contributions to journalism including his coverage of the Gaza War and authorship of world conflicts issues. He was a true patriot of his country and an outstanding Senior Journalist. His a historic effort to foster interfaith dialogue, promoting religious freedom, peace building, a huge voice for global peace, minority rights, religious freedom and interfaith harmony , and unity of Abrahamic faiths in Pakistan.

Ambassador Allama Ahsan Siddiqui said that in 2023, his visit with IRF Pakistan delegation to the United States for attends International Religious freedom Submit 2023 in Washington DC. Imtiaz Mir’s after the IRF Summit he was nominated to the Ambassador of Peace in Washington Times office from The world largest peace organization Universal Peace Federation in Washington DC. He said that on behalf of Chairman the Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) and Co-Chair Pakistan, International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan) we strongly condemned the brutal attack and tragic killing of journalist and IRF Pakistan member Imtiaz Mir, he was more like a brother to me. Imtiaz Mir courageous journalist who was murdered for daring to build bridges of peace. He was committed to peace and religious understanding and tolerance. His death is a loss for all Pakistanis. His voice has been silenced, but his legacy must inspire us to keep fighting for a free and peace, harmony and safe press. He was a brave ambassador of peace , journalist whose commitment to truth will not be forgotten.

Ambassador Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui said that the Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) and International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan) demand that the culprits be arrested and the family of the journalist be given compensation. In light of these alarming circumstances, he further said I urgently appeal to your esteemed organizations to press, electronic media the Government of Pakistan to conduct a transparent, impartial, and independent investigation into the murder of Imtiaz Mir. He said those responsible regardless of their influence or political ties must be brought to justice.We stands in full solidarity with journalists, religious leadership and firmly with his family in this difficult time. He said that the killing of a journalist for performing his duty is not just an attack on one individual but on the entire principle of press freedom and truth-seeking. He said that Imtiaz Mir’s murder exposes Sindh’s lawlessness and failure to protect journalists, religious leaders and others. He was passionate, fearless, and committed to giving a voice to the voiceless. The government seems to have failed in providing protection to the religious leaders, journalist, women’s, taran’s fraternity. We call upon the Government of Sindh, the Inspector General of Sindh Police, and other senior authorities to ensure a transparent, impartial, and fair investigation into this matter so that the true facts may come to light.

The Co-Chair Pakistan, International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan) said that his loss is immeasurable. His huge loss has left us in pain, and his contributions journalism, interfaith harmony, peace and abrahamic community. Authorities must ensure justice. He will always be remembered. Our Peace Ambassadors, officials board of directors, profound team members, management and staff of the ICPH and IRF Roundtable Pakistan, extend our deepest condolences to the relatives, bereaved family, friends, colleagues and loved ones during this difficult time. May Allah grant him eternal peace, console the bereaved family, and bring the culprits to justice. May Allah give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. We sincerely pray for the departed soul. May Allah Almighty’s Blessings be upon him. May Allah Almighty’s grant him Janatul Firdous. Ameen!