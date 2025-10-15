[ISLAMABAD, Oct 15, 2025]: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, has signed a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PAK-EEF) to digitalize the

Scholarship Fund Disbursement System marking a significant milestone in advancing financial

inclusion through technology and innovation.

The initiative aligns with PEEF’s core mission of offering scholarships to talented and deserving

students across Pakistan who face financial challenges in pursuing higher education. Through

this partnership, scholarship funds will be transferred digitally to beneficiaries, ensuring

transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for thousands of students nationwide.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer, Zindigi, stated:

“Education is one of the most powerful tools for national transformation. This partnership will

help us ensure that financial support reaches deserving students seamlessly, allowing them to

focus on learning and preparing for a successful future, In Shaa Allah.”

Syeda Hajra Suhail, Chief Executive Officer of PAK-EEF, expressed appreciation for this

collaboration and highlighted its significance in strengthening the education-finance ecosystem:

“This partnership with Zindigi represents a transformative step toward a digital future for

educational support in Pakistan. By integrating technology into our scholarship disbursement

process, we are not only improving efficiency but also ensuring that every rupee reaches the

right student at the right time. PEEF remains committed to creating equitable access to higher

education and empowering the next generation of Pakistan’s leaders.”

Mr. Murad Shuaib Khan, Secretary PEEF, also commended the partnership, emphasizing that

digital scholarship disbursement would serve as a model of transparency and accountability for

other public sector programs.

The collaboration reflects Zindigi’s ongoing commitment to empowering Pakistan’s youth

through digital innovation, reinforcing its vision of a financially included and digitally connected

nation. Meanwhile, PAK-EEF continues to play a crucial role in fostering human capital

development by enabling students from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue their academic

aspirations.

