Google Hosts Pakistan’s First YouTube Festival to Help Brands and Businesses Grow

YouTube Festival: Google brings Pakistani brands and creators together to explore digital growth.

Google has hosted Pakistan’s first YouTube Festival, bringing together brands, businesses and content creators to explore digital opportunities and strategies for business growth.

The festival took place in Karachi on October 19 and Lahore on October 22. It highlighted YouTube’s expanding role in Pakistan’s digital landscape and its potential to help local businesses connect with wider audiences.

YouTube’s Growing Reach in Pakistan

According to figures shared at the festival, around 60 million people in Pakistan watch content on YouTube. Pakistani channels also uploaded 20 million hours of content over the past year, reflecting the scale of the country’s creator ecosystem.

The event highlighted the international reach of Pakistani content through Coke Studio’s Pasoori, which has surpassed one billion views. Nearly 90% of those views came from outside Pakistan, demonstrating the song’s global audience.

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Google Cluster Director Farhan Qureshi said the festival aims to help Pakistani brands turn cultural connections and partnerships with creators into sustainable business growth.

Brands Showcase Digital Campaign Success

The festival featured success stories from Sunsilk, Nestlé Everyday and easypaisa, illustrating how businesses can use YouTube to engage audiences and support marketing objectives.

A Google study cited at the event found that easypaisa’s campaigns generated a 30% relative increase in app installs, equivalent to 1.3 million additional installs.

The example highlighted how digital advertising campaigns can contribute to measurable business outcomes when brands connect with relevant audiences.

Creator Partnerships and Digital Advertising

Participants explored how creator collaborations, digital advertising and YouTube’s tools can help Pakistani businesses strengthen their online presence and reach new customers.

The festival also provided a platform for brands and creators to discuss opportunities for collaboration and the role of digital content in marketing strategies.

As businesses increasingly invest in digital channels, YouTube’s growing audience and international reach offer opportunities for Pakistani brands to build stronger connections with consumers at home and abroad.

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