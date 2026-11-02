Chinese Communist Party Official Liu Haixing Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

Asim Munir meets Chinese Communist Party official Liu Haixing at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

H.E. Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (IDCPC), called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and international security dynamics, and bilateral relations.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

Focus on Stronger Bilateral Cooperation

During the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the historic and longstanding ties between the two countries.

He emphasised the importance of sustained high-level engagement and stronger institutional links. He also called for expanded cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The discussions reflected the shared commitment of Pakistan and China to maintaining close strategic ties amid changing regional and international security developments.

Chinese Official Appreciates Pakistan’s Role

Liu Haixing appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.

He also expressed confidence that both countries would continue advancing their longstanding strategic partnership.

The meeting underscored the importance both sides attach to continued dialogue, institutional cooperation and stronger bilateral relations.

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