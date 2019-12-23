Alkaram Studio Continues its Expansion with The Launch Of Its Largest Store

KARACHI – Known for its exceptional designs and quality, Alkaram Studios launched its largest studio in the network on Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad on 21st December.

The brand commenced the opening of its 46th store with a happening event at the outlet. The spectacular opening ceremony was adorned by the actress and brand ambassador, Ayeza Khan, as well as influencers, bloggers, and media fraternity.

Talking about the launch event, Ayeza Khan said,

“For me, Alkaram has always reflected radiance and joy, and I am so happy to be a part of their brand. This opening marks as a new milestone for the ever-growing brand that is one of Pakistan’s most trusted fabric makers.”

Alkaram launched its first studio back in 2011 and is one of Pakistan’s exquisite and affordable lifestyle brands. The newly launched studio in Faisalabad is a perfect haven for women of all ages who are looking for the ideal fusion of contemporary and traditional designs, and stunning accessories.

Like this: Like Loading...