6th Build Pakistan Exhibition Concluded

LAHORE – Pakistan’s leading Building and Construction Exhibition and Conference – 6th Edition of Build Pakistan Exhibition organized by FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. concluded at Expo Center Lahore.

On the last day of the Build Pakistan Exhibition Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed – Punjab Minister of Housing and Urban Development and Engr. Jawed Salim Qureshi – Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council visited and met the exhibitors.

The mega exhibition received an overwhelming response, more than 50 companies participated from countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Iran, Italy, Poland, Turkey, UAE, UK and more. The exhibitors displayed a wide and exquisite range of innovative technologies and solutions for the building and construction industry.

A high level conference also took place at the third day of the trade show, highlighting Naya Pakistan Housing Program and happenings, innovations and potential of building and construction industry. The conference was attended by industry experts.

The three day exhibition attracted around 7,000 international and local trade visitors, providing them an ideal opportunity to get acquainted with innovative and state of the art technologies for building and construction industry.

