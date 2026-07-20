Pakistan-Canada Relations: Canada Seeks Expanded Trade and Investment Partnership with Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Islamabad to discuss trade and investment.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agree to strengthen economic cooperation, boost investment and expand bilateral trade.

Pakistan-Canada Relations entered a new phase on Monday as Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand expressed Ottawa’s interest in expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation during meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

During her one-day official visit, Anand said the Canadian government wants to explore new opportunities with Pakistan in agriculture, mining, energy, automobiles and the auto parts industry.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Anand said the proposed Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPPA) would strengthen investor confidence and encourage greater Canadian investment in Pakistan.

She also said her visit reflected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s commitment to expanding relations with Pakistan.

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Focus on Trade and Investment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Canada’s interest in deepening bilateral cooperation.

He said Pakistan and Canada enjoy friendly relations and should further strengthen collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, agri-food, vaccine manufacturing, renewable energy, automobiles and auto parts.

The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Carney and recalled their recent telephone conversation.

Furthermore, he thanked Canada for supporting Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace.

Both leaders agreed that the Pakistani community in Canada continues to serve as a strong bridge between the two countries.

Canola Import Protocol Signed

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz witnessed the signing of a Protocol on Phyto-sanitary Regulations governing the import of Canadian canola into Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Anita Anand signed the agreement.

The protocol is expected to strengthen agricultural cooperation and facilitate bilateral trade.

Economic Cooperation Remains a Priority

Addressing a joint press conference, Ishaq Dar described Anand’s visit as an important milestone in Pakistan-Canada relations.

He said economic cooperation remains a key priority for both countries.

Dar noted that Pakistan welcomes Canadian investment in education, energy, mining, critical minerals, agriculture, infrastructure and information technology.

Moreover, both sides agreed to strengthen business-to-business engagement and improve institutional cooperation through regular consultations.

The two countries also agreed to exchange trade and mineral sector delegations to identify new investment opportunities.

Broader Areas of Cooperation

Dar said discussions also covered education, labour mobility, science and technology, climate change and people-to-people exchanges.

In addition, Pakistan’s National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority (NAFSA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency will explore technical cooperation and capacity-building initiatives.

Both countries also agreed to continue negotiations on the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement with the aim of reaching an early conclusion.

Regional Issues Also Discussed

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on regional developments, including Afghanistan and counterterrorism cooperation.

Dar also raised the issue of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, describing it as a long-standing matter before the United Nations Security Council.

Furthermore, he urged Canada to support the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), saying India should fulfil its international treaty obligations and avoid the weaponisation of water.

Canada Reaffirms Commitment

Anand thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and noted that it had been nearly 20 years since a Canadian foreign minister visited Pakistan.

She said both countries share almost 80 years of diplomatic relations and expressed confidence that stronger cooperation in trade, investment and other sectors would further deepen bilateral ties.

The Foreign Office also confirmed that both countries agreed to hold annual bilateral meetings to review progress and advance their growing partnership.

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