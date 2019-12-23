Qatar National Day
Pak-Qatar Takaful Group Celebrates Qatar National Day

KARACHI – The Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan held a reception hosted by His Excellency Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri, Ambassador of Qatar on the occasion of Qatar National Day.  Mr. Zahid Awan, CEO Pak-Qatar General Takaful attended this event and gave felicitations personally to the Ambassador of Qatar. 

Senior officials from Pak-Qatar Takaful Group including Mr. Nasir Ali Syed, CEO Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Mr. Muhammad Kamran Saleem, Director Finance, Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, Mr. Azeem I. Pirani, Deputy CEO, Pak-Qatar General Takaful, and others also celebrated Qatar National Day with Qatar Consulate event in Karachi.

Pak-Qatar Takaful proudly participated in this joyous occasion.  The ceremony was also attended by a number of ambassadors of Arab & foreign countries and a number of members of the diplomatic corps, ministers of state, regional ministers, members of the parliament & the Senate, a number of businessmen & directors of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry and senior officials of the state & Pakistani society.  During the ceremony, a number of cultural and media programs were played, as well as a special pavilion for publications that highlighted the various aspects of the renaissance and the State’s march and the achievements made in various fields.

