PPCBL: Bank Signs Agreement with AutoSoft Dynamics for Digital Loan System

Officials from PPCBL and AutoSoft Dynamics sign the Loan Origination System agreement.

Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank partners with AutoSoft Dynamics to implement a Loan Origination System aimed at modernising lending operations and improving customer services.

PPCBL has signed an agreement with AutoSoft Dynamics (Pvt.) Ltd. to implement a Loan Origination System (LOS), marking a major step in the bank’s digital transformation strategy.

The new technology platform will automate the bank’s lending process, covering every stage from loan application and credit assessment to approval and disbursement. The bank said the system will improve efficiency, transparency and service delivery through a modern digital framework.

The agreement reflects PPCBL’s broader commitment to strengthening its digital banking infrastructure and enhancing operational performance.

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The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Ltd. (PPCBL), including President and Chief Executive Officer Shahram Raza Bakhtiari, Group Head Operations and Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Saleem Tahir, Group Head Digital Banking Muhammad Sheraz Shareef, Group Head Information Technology Syed Hassan Rizvi, Group Head Risk Farooq Azam Malik, Muhammad Hassan Tariq, and other senior executives.

AutoSoft Dynamics was represented by Managing Director Bilal Mehmood, Chief Operating Officer Shahzad Rafiq, Chief Financial Officer Khurshid Alam, Head of Professional Services Naveed Younas, and Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Zeeshan Aman.

PPCBL said the Loan Origination System will strengthen risk management, improve operational efficiency and provide customers with faster, more transparent and higher-quality lending services.

The bank added that the project reflects its continued focus on innovation and digital excellence as it expands technology-driven financial services across Pakistan.

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