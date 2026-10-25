Former KATI President Muhammad Danish Khan Passes Away in Karachi

Muhammad Danish Khan, former KATI President, remembered for his services to Karachi’s business community.

Muhammad Danish Khan, former President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), passed away in Karachi on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

KATI announced his death with deep sorrow. The association also paid tribute to his contributions to the business community.

KATI remembered Muhammad Danish Khan as a key figure in the association. He earned respect for his warm personality, sense of humour, and willingness to help others. Moreover, he remained committed to the welfare of the business community.

The association highlighted his valuable services to KATI, Korangi, and Karachi. His contributions will remain an important part of the organisation’s history.

Meanwhile, KATI expressed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The association also prayed for Allah Almighty to forgive the deceased, grant him Jannat-ul-Firdous, and give his family patience and strength.

Dua Baraye Esal-e-Sawab on Monday

The family will hold a Dua Baraye Isal-e-Sawab on Monday, October 26, 2026, between Asr and Maghrib prayers.

The gathering for men will take place at Bait-ul-Islam Masjid in DHA Phase 4, Karachi. Meanwhile, women can offer prayers at the residence of the late Muhammad Danish Khan.

KATI has requested friends, colleagues, and members of the business community to pray for the departed soul.

May Allah Almighty grant Muhammad Danish Khan a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bless his family with patience during this difficult time. Ameen.

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