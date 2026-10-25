Lionel Messi has received Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. The honour recognises his outstanding football career and his social work supporting disadvantaged children.

Messi, 39, was named the award’s winner in June. The jury praised him as “the most successful footballer of all time” and highlighted his contributions beyond the pitch.

Dozens of fans wearing Argentina shirts cheered and chanted his name as he arrived in Oviedo, the capital of Spain’s northern Asturias region. Bagpipes and drums accompanied the ceremony.

Princess Leonor Praises Messi’s Career

Messi received a formal parchment from Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish throne. The awards bear her name, and she praised the forward’s “unique career”.

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“He turned the extraordinary into routine by reading the game and deciding on the most effective option in fractions of a second, while respecting the collective essence above ego,” Leonor said.

Messi is widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players. He has won eight Ballon d’Or titles, lifted the World Cup with Argentina and collected dozens of trophies at club level.

From Barcelona to Inter Miami

Messi spent 21 years at Barcelona, where he became a central figure in a team that dominated Spanish and European football. The club enjoyed major success under coaches Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

He left Barcelona in 2021 and joined French club Paris Saint-Germain. After two seasons in France, he moved to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, where he continues his career.

Messi also holds Argentina’s records for goals, assists and international appearances, according to the supplied report. However, the report’s claim that he ended his international career after losing a World Cup final to Spain requires verification before publication.

Messi Shares a Lesson with Children

During an event with children in Oviedo, Messi spoke about the importance of handling both victory and defeat.

“The most important thing is to know how to lose and how to win,” he said, describing the attitude as “fundamental” in football.

His award recognises not only his sporting achievements but also his work to expand disadvantaged children’s access to health and education.

About the Princess of Asturias Awards

Established in 1981, the Princess of Asturias Awards recognise achievements across fields including the arts, sciences and sports. The awards aim to promote human coexistence, solidarity and international cooperation.

Each award carries prize money of 50,000 euros, equivalent to approximately $56,000 at the amount cited in the supplied report.

Other recipients at the ceremony included British author Julian Barnes, American astronaut Christina Koch and musician Patti Smith.

Previous winners of the sports award include tennis champions Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal, marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge and American skier Lindsey Vonn.

Messi’s recognition adds another distinction to a career defined by individual honours, team success and achievements with Argentina.

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