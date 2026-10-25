Six Suspected Militants Killed in DI Khan Intelligence-Based Operation, Two Soldiers Martyred: ISPR

Security forces killed six suspected militants during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) on October 24. Two soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security forces launched the operation in the Zarkani area after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants. ISPR identified the group as Fitna al Khwarij and described it as an Indian-sponsored proxy.

According to the military, troops killed six militants during the operation. They also recovered weapons and ammunition from the site.

The intense firefight claimed the lives of two soldiers. They were Naik Ghulam Murtaza, 36, from Gujrat district, and Sepoy Taseer Ahmed, 30, from Talagang district.

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ISPR said the militants had carried out several terrorist activities. These included attacks against security forces and law enforcement agencies, as well as the killing of civilians.

Meanwhile, security forces continue to search the area for any remaining militants. The sanitisation operation aims to eliminate further threats.

ISPR reaffirmed that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their counterterrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam. The Federal Apex Committee approved the initiative under the National Action Plan.

The military said the campaign would continue at full pace to counter foreign-sponsored terrorism. It added that the sacrifices of the two soldiers strengthened the country’s resolve to protect its people.

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