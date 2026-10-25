Pakistan Excellence Awards 2026 Honour Distinguished Personalities in Karachi

The 10th Pakistan Excellence Awards 2026 brought together prominent figures from politics, diplomacy, the judiciary, business, education, sports, arts and media at a ceremony held at a local hotel in Karachi.

The Pakistan Excellence Club organised the event with the cooperation of the Culture Department and the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of the Government of Sindh. The ceremony recognised individuals for their contributions to their respective fields. Organisers presented awards and commemorative shields to distinguished personalities.

Prominent Leaders Attend the Ceremony

The chief guests included Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Sindh Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani. Other notable attendees included former Supreme Court judge and former Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court Justice (Retired) Iqbal Hameedur Rahman, Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser Sarfraz Rajar and Adviser Tariq Hassan.

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Pakistan Excellence Club Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Chairman Hamid Bhutto, President Shahid Bobi and Excellence World Secretary General Abdus Salam Dadabhai also attended, alongside other distinguished guests.

Awards Recognise Diplomacy, Law and Public Service

The ceremony honoured the Consuls General of the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, as well as the head of the Vietnam Trade Mission in Pakistan, for their diplomatic services.

In the legal field, Justice (Retired) Iqbal Hameedur Rahman and Justice (Retired) Majida Rizvi received recognition for their contributions to the judiciary, the rule of law and legal reforms. Governor Syed Mehdi Shah also received an award for constitutional leadership and regional development.

Brigadier Muhammad Yaqoob Awan, Brigadier (Retired) Haris Nawaz, SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur and SSP Aleena Rajpar received honours for their work in national security, defence communication and police administration.

The organisers also recognised senior government officials for their administrative and professional services. The recipients included Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Munawar Ali Mahesar, Information and Archives Secretary Kashif Gulzar Sheikh, Culture Director General Habibullah Memon and Information Director General Muhammad Yousuf Kabooro.

Education, Healthcare and Business Contributions

In higher education, Professor Dr Ahmed Saeed Minhas, Vice Chancellor of DHA Suffa University, and Dr Muhammad Ali Sheikh, Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University, received awards for their academic leadership and administrative contributions.

Dr Ishrat Abuzar, Musarrat Misbah, Raheel Ahmed Khan and Anwar Haroon also received recognition for their work in healthcare, welfare and humanitarian services.

The awards further acknowledged contributions to business, industry, real estate and finance. Recipients included Shahid Bobi, Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Muhammad Hasnain Rafiq Pardesi, Junaid Khalil Nainitalwala, Abdus Salam Dadabhai and Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui.

Ahmed Salman Butt, Malik Zareef Awan, Zahoor Ahmed and Azhar Zia also received awards for their services in the food industry, poultry, hospitality and event management.

Jahangir Khan Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Squash legend Jahangir Khan received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to sports. The honour recognised his enduring role in Pakistan’s sporting history.

The ceremony also celebrated distinguished figures from film, television, painting and the performing arts. Legendary actor Mustafa Qureshi, senior actress Samina Ahmed and renowned painter and social worker Jimmy Engineer received special awards for their longstanding contributions.

Actors Adeel Hussain, Humayun Ashraf, Sana Javed, Feroze Khan, Sarah Khan and Munir Pathan also received awards for their performances in acting and television.

Media and Music Personalities Receive Honours

Reham Khan received recognition for her contributions to broadcast journalism and social welfare. Singer Shehla Gul, rap artist Rehana Irfan, Irfan Qureshi, television producer and director Dr Umair Haroon, and classical singer Ustad Mazhar Amrao Bandoo Khan also received honours for their artistic work.

The event featured performances by several singers and entertainers. Shehla Gul, Aneena Fida, Farzana Gul and Selena Queen performed for the audience. The Imran Sono Group, Umeed Rana and Dina Irfan also took part in the programme.

Actor Ayaz Khan, television artist and host Muhammad Aftab Alam, Hanif Sagar and Kashan Alam attended the ceremony, alongside other artists.

Qari Mumtaz Shamim recited verses from the Holy Quran, while As Ayub presented a naat in praise of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Comedy performances added to the evening’s entertainment.

Organisers Recognise Team Members and Contributors

The Pakistan Excellence Club also presented commemorative shields to its office-bearers, organising team members and representatives of various committees. The gesture acknowledged their contributions to the event.

Recipients included Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Saleem Sheikh, Chief Patron Anwar Ali Sangi and Chairman of President Town Karachi Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh, along with other contributors.

Club Reaffirms Commitment to National Recognition

In their closing remarks, Pakistan Excellence Club office-bearers thanked the guests, award recipients and organisers for supporting the ceremony.

They reaffirmed their commitment to recognising individuals who serve the country across different sectors. They also highlighted the importance of celebrating achievement and promoting a positive image of Pakistan.

The 10th Pakistan Excellence Awards 2026 concluded with tributes to individuals whose work spans public service, diplomacy, education, business, sports, arts and media.

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