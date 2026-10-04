Medical experts urge parents to promote healthy eating and active lifestyles among children

Medical experts at a Karachi Press Club health camp urge parents to promote healthier diets, exercise and preventive care among children.

KARACHI: Medical experts have urged parents to discourage excessive fast food consumption among children. They warned that unhealthy diets and inactive lifestyles are contributing to the growing burden of cardiovascular and other diseases in Pakistan.

The experts spoke at a medical camp organised in collaboration with Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

Doctors stressed the importance of regular physical activity, balanced nutrition and healthy lifestyle choices. They also called for greater awareness about preventive healthcare among families.

Doctors Highlight Lifestyle Risks

Dr. Javaid A. Khan, Professor of Pulmonology at Aga Khan University Hospital, said lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of several diseases.

He encouraged people to remain physically active and maintain a balanced diet. The doctor also urged parents to limit fast food among young people.

Vegetables and other nutritious foods, he said, should form a greater part of children’s diets. Regular exercise can also support long-term health.

Dr. Javaid further advised people to avoid smoking and other tobacco products. He stressed that preventive measures can reduce the risks linked to tobacco use.

Heart Disease Increasing Among Younger People

Dr. Yawer Saeed, Assistant Professor of Cardiology at AKUH, said cardiovascular diseases are becoming an increasingly serious health concern in Pakistan and across Asia.

He noted a rise in heart attack cases among younger people over roughly the past decade. The trend, he said, highlights the importance of healthier lifestyle choices.

Dr. Yawer advised people to practise dietary moderation and avoid excessive eating. A balanced and nutritious diet can support heart health and help reduce disease risks.

Medical Camp Offers Health Services

The medical camp provided healthcare services to members of the Karachi Press Club. Doctors and medical staff also conducted various tests, including ECGs and echocardiograms.

Karachi Press Club Secretary Muhammad Aslam Khan appreciated Aga Khan University Hospital for organising the camp. He said private healthcare services were becoming increasingly difficult for many ordinary patients to afford.

He also thanked AKUH and its Communications Department for helping press club members access medical services.

The camp was attended by Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jameeli, Secretary Muhammad Aslam Khan, senior journalists Maqsood Yousufi and Muhammad Naseer, and Health Committee members Tufail Ahmed, Shafqat Bhatti, Israr Sheikh and Siraj Amjadi.

Representing Aga Khan University Hospital were Dr. Javaid A. Khan, Dr. Yawer Saeed, members of the AKUH faculty, Communications Department representative Adil Siddiqui, spokesperson Shabbir Alam and other staff members.

The health awareness initiative highlighted the importance of preventive care, healthy eating and regular physical activity in reducing long-term health risks.

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