Faysal Bank and Patients’ Aid Foundation join hands to support breast cancer care at JPMC

Faysal Bank and Patients’ Aid Foundation unite for Bike A Cause 3 to raise awareness and support free breast cancer treatment at JPMC

KARACHI, October 4, 2026: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has partnered with the Patients’ Aid Foundation (JPMC) for the third consecutive year as the title sponsor of “Bike A Cause 3 – Pedal Together to Defeat Breast Cancer.”

The initiative brought together members of Karachi’s cycling community, healthcare professionals and supporters to raise awareness about breast cancer.

It also aims to support free screening and treatment for patients who cannot afford healthcare. The programme focuses particularly on underserved communities across Karachi, Sindh, Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

Proceeds from the initiative will support the Patients’ Aid Foundation’s efforts to provide free healthcare to patients in need.

Faysal Bank Reaffirms Healthcare Commitment

Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO of Faysal Bank, said the bank’s partnership reflects its commitment to supporting community healthcare.

“Care is one of Faysal Bank’s core Islamic values,” he said. Hussain added that the bank aims to turn compassion into meaningful action through initiatives that support communities.

He also highlighted the bank’s continued partnership with the Patients’ Aid Foundation. The third consecutive year of support, he said, reflects the importance of expanding access to quality healthcare.

This year’s focus on breast cancer makes the initiative particularly significant, Hussain added.

Patients’ Aid Foundation Welcomes Continued Support

Mushtaq K. Chhapra, Chairman of the Patients’ Aid Foundation, said Bike A Cause demonstrates the impact of collective community action.

He thanked Faysal Bank for supporting the initiative again this year. Chhapra said the partnership would help raise awareness and generate support for free breast cancer care at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The initiative combines community participation with fundraising and awareness efforts. It also highlights the need for greater access to cancer screening and treatment.

Three Decades of Free Healthcare Support

The Patients’ Aid Foundation has worked with Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for more than three decades.

Through the partnership, the foundation has supported improvements in healthcare infrastructure, medical technology and patient care.

These efforts have helped expand access to advanced medical treatment for patients who cannot afford it.

The Bike A Cause initiative adds a public awareness and community engagement element to those ongoing healthcare efforts, while focusing attention on the importance of breast cancer screening and treatment.

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